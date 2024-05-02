You can love your bathroom again with Granite Transformations
Dishwashers may be convenient, but professionals say these things should be washed by hand. Dishwashers are a luxury in a kitchen, but there are some things that are better off left for the sink. Knowing what not to put in a dishwasher can make sure this additional appliance continues to serve our homes for years to come.
As an interior designer, I think homeowners should move on from busy letter art, DVD-collection displays, heavy curtains, and all-gray aesthetics.
Start the season in style and use our spring decor ideas to create a fresh and uplifting springtime look in your home. As we slowly leave behind the shady days and hibernation of winter, it is the perfect time to focus on spring decor ideas, and how you can give your home a joyful refresh for the season. Color, pattern, and lightness of materials are some of the key decorating ideas to focus on for spring decor ideas.
Our bathroom ideas that are both beautiful and functional – the perfect combination to kickstart your remodel. In the past couple of years, the nation's bathroom ideas have undergone something of a dramatic transformation. No longer simply functional rooms where we could begin and end our days, bathroom decor ideas are now much more likely to be at-home wellness centers where we unwind, escape, rejuvenate, and repair – and this has had a big effect on not just how bathrooms look but how we design them.
If you're looking to refresh your space the interiors experts over at Wayfair have shared 6 home improvement ideas for an impactful but easy transformation.
Looking for a new electric lawn mower? This one from Greenworks is the most popular option on Amazon and it's on sale for under $225 today.
The laundry room masquerades as a guest suite—but you’d never even know it
This $4.1 million waterfront South Carolina home for sale has a giant three-story wall of windows. Take a look.
These outdoor living room ideas will help you transform your backyard into an extension of your home. Now we want to use our outdoor living space year-round and every day, if weather allows. One way to do this is to divide your outdoor space up by ‘rooms’, with one area for dining and another for relaxing,' says OKA’s co-founder and creative director, Sue Jones.
Save up to 50 per cent, plus an additional 15 per cent, on thousands of home and garden essentials.
Lawns provide little sustenance for insects. Here's how to improve the wildlife in your garden.
Designed by designer Max Nobel, the 14,371-square-foot home overlooking the L.A. skyline was custom crafted with global materials.
Created by Wylan/James Development, the all-new Mar Vista home is centered around a soaring open-air atrium sporting a striking olive tree.
With Memorial Day coming up, there is plenty of incentive to get those outdoor spaces ready to enjoy. From scheduling house painting to organizing your outdoor cooking tools, tick these 12 items off your to-do list so you can get to the good stuff: hanging out around the grill, kicking back on the porch...
Pattern has a place in every modern interior:na simple monochrome pattern can add depth and texture, while large-scale motifs can modernise and add a touch of playfulness.
Architect Frank Robinson designed the adobe-built mountaintop aerie in California with curvilinear built-ins and an array of natural materials.
After sharing a new photo of Princess Charlotte in honor of her 9th birthday, people can’t believe who she looks like.
Taylor Swift was spotted wearing sky-high heels and a mini skirt while holding hands with Travis Kelce in Las Vegas.
A doctor who has been practicing on Prince Edward Island for a little more than two years is calling it quits.Health P.E.I. confirmed that Dr. Ching Ling Yoong will close her practice at the Parkdale Medical Centre in Charlottetown on May 6. In a statement to CBC News, Health P.E.I. says Dr. Ching Ling "provided care to between 400-500 patients and began work on P.E.I. in January of 2022. Those individuals are receiving letters advising them of the closure. Patients are being provided with free
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty ImagesThe relationship between members of the royal family and their clothes designers reached its apogee in the bond between Queen Elizabeth and her dresser, Angela Kelly. Kelly was the gatekeeper through which even family members had to pass to see Her Majesty in her declining years. She spent much of the last two years of her life with her and was at her bedside in her last days in Scotland. Even Prince Harry’s relationship with his grandmother was soured at one stage b