‘Love is Blind’ finale: Which Charlotte couples got married and who broke up?

After setting out to find love behind closed doors, the big day has finally arrived for the Charlotte couples on Netflix’s ”Love is Blind”: Wedding day.

The newest season of the hit reality dating show started out with 30 men and women, but only five couples walked away from the pods engaged.

Spoiler alert: At the end of the four-week journey — filled with a lot of love and arguably even more drama — not everyone ended up with a happy ending.

Is love really blind?

If you’ve been keeping up with the show, you know that Brittany and Kenneth called it quits shortly after moving in together in Charlotte, and that Laura and Jeramey ended things after she found out that he secretly hung out with another contestant, Sarah Ann, after a late night out partying.

But what about AD and Clay, Amy and Johnny, and Chelsea and Jimmy? Here’s how things unfolded for the three couples on the series finale:

Chelsea and Jimmy

The start of the finale picks up from where the previous episode left off during their last date before their wedding day at Carowinds.

The night started out well while they were riding roller coasters and playing games, but the date took a turn for the worse at dinner during a conversation about moving forward with marriage.

Though Jimmy said he had no doubt in his mind that Chelsea is his person, he ended up revealing that he didn’t want to say ‘I do.’

“Every day, you’ve done exactly what I would want in a wife. I love you to death, and I want a relationship with you and I want us to work so bad … but I don’t wanna go to the altar,” he told her. “I can’t.”

Chelsea, who said she felt confident in taking that next step, was obviously blindsided.

“Why did you propose to me? I feel you weren’t even trying to get married … I did not expect this right now,” she said. “I feel like you’ve known you were gonna say no this entire time and you just wasted my time.”

Though he said he was set on not going to the altar on the show’s wedding day, he explained that he still loves her and thinks the world of her. He just couldn’t get past a lot of their recent arguments.

“I was so optimistic when I started this process. That if I put myself out there, that I would find my person. That led me to you. That’s the greatest thing I’ve ever done single-handedly... Before that d**n argument, I was so set,” he said. “You just, like, continue to spur things out that, like, I’m embarrassed of.”

Ultimately, they both said they felt like their trust was broken and decided to break up.

Preparing and partying ahead of the big day

From there, only two couples remained. Both seemed pretty confident and eager about entering the next steps in their relationships — even at their pre-wedding celebrations.

Amy and AD had a joint bachelorette party at NoDa Company Canteen in Camp North End, while Clay and Johnny met up with their close friends at the Pump House Biergarten at U.S. National Whitewater Center.

The contestants carried those same high spirits into their wedding day — but things changed for some once they made it to the altar.

AD and Clay

The morning of their wedding day, AD and Clay expressed how at peace they were with their relationship and how happy they were to have found each other — even during the ceremony. But he did not end up going through with it.

“This has been the best process. AD, I love you. I don’t think it’s responsible for me to say I do,” he said at the altar. “I still need to get to the point where I’m 100% in, and I’m not gonna have you over here thinking that this is not gonna work. I’m gonna put the work in for you, and we’ll go through this together … I can’t say yes right now.”

After already saying ‘I do’ herself, AD didn’t say much at that moment, as she was confused and hurt.

“Clay, don’t do this.”

After a heartbreaking exit in front of their loved ones, the two went their separate ways and were comforted by their loved ones.

Clay then went to find AD again so that they could talk things out privately.

“It was a game-time decision for me. I wanted to reconsider everything, and it’s just for me to say off a great two weeks, ‘This is gonna be my wife forever’ — I could not make that decision to you today,” he told her. “It just breaks my heart seeing you like this because I love you. I really do. It’s like me saying no was not to you, AD. I’m not ready … I’m not rejecting you.”

He then went on to say he didn’t want to leave her and wanted to put the work in so that they could be together.

“I just think my thing is, like, it just sucks that, like, I kinda feel like a sacrifice. You learned so much about yourself and used me to, like, do it,” she said.

In the end, with a tearful goodbye, the two walked away from the relationship.

“I love him. I love him, I really do. I’m really sad that I wasn’t enough for him to, like, get right,” she said privately after he left. “I can’t drag him. I can’t force him and I’m not gonna f****** beg him to f****** pick me. I’m done.”

Amy and Johnny

Then the time came for the final wedding of the season: Amy and Johnny.

Looking back on the journey leading up until their big day, the couple went into the ceremony with a lot of love and excitement.

“Never in a million years, in my 27 years of life, did I ever imagine that I would fall in love with somebody over a wall without ever seeing them, but feeling your character and learning to know and love your soul, I love your soul and I’m excited for what’s next,” Amy said during their wedding.

Even though Amy admitted that her biggest fear would be Johnny getting cold feet walking down the aisle, the two both said ‘I do’ at the altar.

“I found her. I didn’t think I was gonna ever find her at all,” he said. “When we first came down to it, I was like, ‘Hey, uh, you’re out of my league’ ... and the fact that she liked me for me and the looks didn’t matter, it was just … wow. It worked out perfectly.”

The newlyweds then went off to a reception with their closest friends and family to celebrate the start of their new chapter as Mr. McIntyre and Mrs. McIntyre-Cortes.

“I feel like if you do it the right way and you really, really commit to it, love is blind,” Johnny said. “If you really dive into the waters, like it’s gonna be a little cold, it’s gonna be a little uncomfortable. But once you get used to it, love is blind.”

‘Love is Blind’ reunion

Though we saw how the dating experiment ended for the Charlotte couples on the show, only time will tell where things currently stand with the contestants now. That will be revealed in next week’s episode when they’re all back together.

Catch up on what’s been going on with the cast since filming the show during “Love is Blind: The Reunion,” which premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, March 13 at 9 p.m.