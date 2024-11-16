“Love Is Blind”'s Lauren and Cameron Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary: 'Here's to Forever'

The pair met while filming season 1 of the Netflix series in October 2018

Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton are celebrating another year of married life!

The Love Is Blind stars, who met while filming season 1 of the hit Netflix series in October 2018, toasted their sixth wedding anniversary in a joint Instagram post on Saturday, Nov. 16. To mark the occasion, the couple shared a heartfelt message about their latest relationship milestone, alongside a series of professional photo shoot images of themselves.

"Six years of love, laughter and building a beautiful life together. ❤️," they wrote in the caption of the post, tagging the team behind their latest photo shoot.

"Every day with you is a reminder that love truly is the best adventure. Thank you for being my partner, my rock and my greatest joy," they added. "Here’s to forever, my love. 💕✨ Happy Anniversary to us!"

The anniversary post comes six years after the pair's Love Is Blind TV wedding, and a year after their fifth wedding anniversary vow renewal. The ceremony took place in November 2023 at the Bellagio Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, with the "intimate" celebration including a guest list of Lauren and Cameron's closest family and friends and a trip to an Usher show.

In February, the couple told PEOPLE they haven't consistently kept up with the Netflix series since their time on it, especially as it brings up memories of their "intense" experience filming the show.

"I do think there is an element watching the show, even though — gosh, Lauren and I filmed that six years ago — there's still an element where watching it brings back that experience. Just seeing the pods kind of takes you back," Cameron, 34, said at the time.

"So it could be kind of an intense experience," he continued. "It's not just flipping on any old show and just enjoying it. There's a certain level of investment for us, I think, watching the show. So [it's] just something to keep in mind."

The fan-favorite couple added that, despite not keeping up with the series, they will "always be grateful" for the show that brought them together. "That fact alone, I'm always a fan of the show," Cameron told PEOPLE. "Will we watch every season? I mean, I'll always appreciate that they just keep the franchise going, baby."

Cameron and Lauren's wedding anniversary post comes just days after their season 1 costars Amber and Matt Barnett celebrated their own sixth anniversary. For the occasion, Amber, 32, paid tribute to her "favorite person and forever best friend" Matt on Instagram, while sharing a video featuring footage of the couple from over the years.

Last month, Amber revealed on The Love Seat podcast that the couple is expecting their first baby together — and she nodded to her pregnancy in her anniversary post.

"I know our anniversary is looking a bit different this year because this baby you put in me is putting me through the ringer, but I wouldn’t have it any other way and I’m so thankful you’ve always kept your promise to keep our life full of adventures," she wrote to Matt, 34, in her post.

"I’m glad you’re the person by my side as we go on the biggest adventure yet and I look forward to turning this 6 years in to 60 with you," she added.