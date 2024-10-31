“Love Is Blind”'s Leo Admits He Was 'Delusional' to Call His Breakup with Hannah 'Mutual': 'I Was Fighting for Every Second'

Leo Braudy owned up to the "temper tantrum" he threw in the pods after Hannah Jiles ended things with him: "I got dumped," he acknowledged at the season 7 reunion

Terence Patrick/Netflix Brittany Wisniewski and Leo Braudy at the 'Love Is Blind' season 7 reunion

Warning: this post contains spoilers from the Love Is Blind season 7 reunion.

Leo Braudy is owning up to his actions during season 7 of Love Is Blind.

During the season 7 reunion on Oct. 30, Leo opened up about his time on the show — and the "temper tantrum" he threw after Hannah Jiles dumped him in the pods.

Addressing how he strung Hannah and his now-ex-fiancée Brittany Wisniewski along in the pods, Leo apologized to both women and admitted he is trying to grow from that moment.

"You can see how torn up I was with the decision," he said, before attempting to reason with an odd analogy about ordering dinner at a restaurant. "I was fighting for every second of time... I was so wrapped up in my decision, I was not realizing how it was impacting people."

"I am someone that likes to have control," he added. "And I am trying to work on taking other people into consideration with that."

Courtesy of Netflix Leo Braudy in the season 7 pods for 'Love Is Blind'

Speaking directly to Hannah, Leo told her, "How I acted towards you... the amount of shame that I have, the temper tantrum that I threw... how delusional I was to call our breakup mutual, I got dumped."

"Hell would be being locked in a dark room being forced to watch that scene over and over again," he continued. "I am so, so sorry, you do not deserve that."

Leo also apologized to Brittany, saying that his "inability to make a decision put you through the ringer in the pods."

Later in the conversation, Brittany and Leo spoke about their uncomfortable reveal, with Brittany joking that she "was hoping [their reveal] would never be shown" due to "how awkward" it was.

Netflix Leo Braudy and Brittany Wisniewski on 'Love Is Blind' season 7

She also acknowledged that she wasn't shocked when cameras stopped following them. "I really, truly knew we were the weakest link," she said. "I never told him I loved him."

As fans know, after Leo and Brittany got engaged and had their awkward reveal, producers revealed they stopped following the pair. The two then jetted off to Miami for a getaway and split shortly after.

"Vacation truly is the make or break in a relationship and we did not pass that test," Brittany said, noting that she and Leo have become really good friends since the breakup. "Traveling together, there's just some quirks that you realize you're not compatible with longterm or in a romantic way."

"We realized that we're better as friends," Leo said. "We talk on the phone for like, an hour a day."

As for life after the show, Brittany said she is now seeing someone else, but opting to keep that relationship private, while Leo confirmed he is currently single.

Netflix Leo Braudy and Brittany Wisniewski at their reveal on 'Love Is Blind'

Of course, Leo also couldn't help but address how he got roasted for talking about money and his art dealer job on the show.

He told the group he has some regrets about that, saying, "I think I overcooked it a bit with the money talk. I didn't realize it till I watched it back... if I could do it over, I wouldn't have led with that so much."

Love Is Blind season 7 is now streaming in full on Netflix.