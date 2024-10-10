“Love Is Blind”'s Leo Roasts Himself — and Reunites with Ex Brittany! — to Announce Season 7 Reunion: 'Mwah, Mwah'

Leo Braudy couldn't resist poking fun at his short-lived journey on 'Love Is Blind', making jokes about showing off his Rolex to ex Brittany Wisniewski and his infamous "mwah, mwah, mwah" air kisses

Warning: this story contains spoilers from Love Is Blind season 7.

Love Is Blind's Leo Braudy has a good sense of humor about his journey with Brittany Wisniewski on season 7 — and he's not afraid to make it known!

In a new video shared by Netflix on Thursday, Oct. 10, the exes reunited for two very important reasons: to announce the season 7 reunion and poke fun at Leo's meme-worthy journey on the show.

"Do you know what time is it?" Brittany, 33, asks in the clip as Leo, 31, quips, "You can just ask if you wanna see the Rolex!"

As Brittany shakes her head and shuts him down, Leo clarifies, "I'm kidding, I'm kidding!"

Adam Rose/Netflix Brittany Wisniewski and Leo Braudy

The esthetician then asks her ex-fiancé once again: "But seriously, do you know what time is?"

"You know what time it is," Leo responds, as Brittany points out the viewers "don't" know what time it is. Leo then announces the big news: that the Love Is Blind season 7 reunion will stream on Netflix on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. ET.

"We'll be there, will you?" Brittany asks.

In a final moment of the clip, Leo embraces his infamous air kisses from his pod days. "Should we blow them a kiss goodbye?" he asks Brittany before unleashing a series of "Mwah, mwah, mwah, mwah, mwah!"

Leo and Brittany had one of the more memorable journeys on season 7, though it was short-lived. Fans watched as the two formed a connection in the pods and got engaged. Along the way, Leo was roasted for seemingly being obsessed with his art dealer job and financial status, though he and his dates have insisted to PEOPLE that he didn't talk about his bank account quite as much as it appears.

After Leo and Brittany's first reveal—an awkward meeting in which Brittany was clearly unsure of her feelings and unable to say "I love you" to Leo, while he was overwhelmingly sure of his devotion—it was confirmed that producers stopped following the pair.

They ultimately jetted off to Miami for a vacation, but later called off their engagement and split.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, both Brittany and Leo agreed that their breakup was mutual and neither held any resentment toward the other.

"The chemistry just wasn't there. We had a talk in the beginning about how this could work and then time went on during the trip and the chemistry just wasn't there and we mutually felt that," Brittany said. "We're very good communicators, so it was not a big ordeal. It was a very clean, respectful realization. Leo, like I said, checked off a lot of the boxes of what I wanted in a man. He's just not my person."

"We had a lot of conversations throughout the trip, and mutually came to the conclusion that we just didn't see it turning into marriage," added Leo.

Episodes 1-9 of Love Is Blind season 7 are now streaming on Netflix. Episodes 10-11 will drop Wednesday, Oct. 16, with the finale set to air on Oct. 23 and the season 7 reunion on Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

