Love Is Blind 's Marissa George Defends Ramses Prashad's Stance on Birth Control

Though they didn't make it to the altar on the Love Is Blind finale, Marissa George and Ramses Prashad have become one of the most talked about couples of season 7.

While there are many reasons that the two didn't work out, fans have latched on to a specific conversation in episode 9 as the moment they began to question Ramses's brand of progressive feminism. In a frank conversation about kids and birth control, Ramses said that sex was not enjoyable for him when a condom was involved. When Marissa said she did not want to go on hormonal birth control, he appeared to double down that sex with a condom was not on the table. The discussion appeared to end there.

Though she has since had time to reflect on their relationship and Ramses's many red flags, Marissa did come to Ramses's defense on the issue of condoms, sharing a statement on her Instagram Story on October 24.

Exclusive

*Love Is Blind*’s Marissa George on Her Relationship With Ramses: ‘He Made Me Sound Crazy’

Marissa George exclusively reveals to *Glamour* the shocking details fans didn’t see on camera—and what happened between them after the show.

“Some parts of the birth control conversation didn't make it on screen,” she begins. “Rams may not always get it right, but he consistently tries to approach sensitive conversations with empathy. Although his initial comments in that conversation didn't sit well with me, we easily reached an understanding after a longer talk off camera. We agreed to continue using natural birth control by tracking my cycle—a method I’ve relied on for years.”

Marissa adds that Rams downloaded and synced her cycle-tracking app so that they would “share the responsibility of tracking my fertility window.”

“If I’d set a boundary about using protection, he would have respected it,” she continued. “Just want to make sure that’s clear.”

She also appeared to address the hate that Ramses has been receiving from fans who felt his comments about condoms were selfish and regressive.

“Be kind and remember to give people space to be imperfect and grow," she wrote.

Over on his Instagram page, Ramses had been replying to those “disappointed" commenters, often agreeing with their take of what was shown on TV. “The depiction that made it on screen was a gross misrepresentation of who I am and of my character,” he wrote.

In another comment shared over a week ago, he promised that “Marissa and I will clear it up soon."

In a follow-up Story, Marissa made it clear that her decision to defend Ramses's birth control beliefs was not evidence that she's had a change of heart about him or his actions.

“I say all that with the intent to clear up a false narrative around that convo," she wrote. "Not to excuse anything else.”

In a recent interview with Glamour, Love Is Blind's Marissa said that watching the show has helped her more clearly see the cracks in their relationship, specifically their major disagreements over her military service.

“Looking back a year later, where I’m in a different space in my life and headspace, I was trying to make a lot of concessions,” she said. “I wanted to be with him, and I wanted it to work so bad that I was willing to be like, ‘Okay, you’re making me feel bad about my career but we can get past that.’ And now I’m like, Dude, no.”

She also no longer believes that Ramses was a feminist in the true sense of the word. “I don’t think he’s as feminist as he thinks he is,” she said. “I think he is a lot more selfish than he realizes and I just don’t think he’s aware of it.”

That said, she still thinks he's a “good person.”

“I just don’t think he realizes how he comes across," she continued. "He’s like, ‘I hear what you’re saying, but I don’t really care,’ because no matter how feminist a man is going to be, he’s still going to have a blind spot because he’s a man at the end of the day.”

Originally Appeared on Glamour

