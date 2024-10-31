'Love Is Blind’s' Ramses would have been ‘exhausted’ being married to Marissa

“Love Is Blind’s” Ramses Prashad opened up in the Season 7 reunion about his dramatic breakup with Marissa George the day they were supposed to get married.

After being confronted by Marissa and her mom, Vanessa, at the reunion, the 35-year-old explained why he called off the wedding.

“There was one day where I think it just really hit home for me and realized and recognized that if I move forward with Marissa, every day I would be in a place where I would feel exhausted and overwhelmed,” Ramses explained. “I don’t want to change who she is, she deserves a person and a love that will embrace who she is fully and i just felt that person couldn’t be me.”

Vanessa, who was very protective of her daughter throughout the season, said she confronted Ramses herself the night of the breakup.

“I did go up there and speak to him and even though I wanted to punch him in the throat, I wanted to see what was wrong,” Vanessa said. “I’m thankful he called it off. She would have carried the relationship. So he did the right thing.”

“You should have said, ‘I’m feeling a little doubt’ instead of reassuring her every single time she asked him,” she continued. “She really felt like she came into this experiment she was going to meet her One. And you broke her. I had to help pick her up. She was devastated. You didn’t see that part. You got to walk away and cry like you were the one who was hurt.”

A visibly emotional Marisa then expressed her thoughts on Ramses’ reasoning, saying she felt she “didn’t have a say” in the demise of the relationship.

“Everything you just said is ‘I.’ But we’re a partnership. It’s, like, if you’re tiptoeing about my feelings I don’t have a say on how we can better and grown in a relationship.”

Ramses admitted his one “regret” about his time on the show is not breaking up with Marissa sooner.

“Love Is Blind” Season 7 reunion is streaming now on Netflix.