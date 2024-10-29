'Love is Blind' reunion trailer teases Tyler and Ashley's status, who's still married

A year after filming ended and a week since the finale revealed the fates of each couple, the "Love is Blind" reunion might answer some viewers' burning questions.

The Netflix series on Monday dropped a trailer for this week's reunion episode, and it teases several tense conversations between cast members as well as revelations about how the two married couples are doing now.

Those who said "I do" at the altar appear to be sitting together in the reunion. Taylor Krause has a gold ring on her left ring finger and at another point is seen with a hand on Garrett Josemans' leg. Meanwhile, Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis are also side by side on a loveseat next to hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey.

Hannah Jiles, left, and Marissa George appear in the "Love is Blind" Season 7 reunion, releasing Oct. 30, 2024, on Netflix.

There will be a confrontation between Ramses Prashad and Marissa George — and her mom, Vanessa. "You broke her," Vanessa tells Ramses.

He claims he "saw us having a future," and Marissa is seen hitting back at one of his comments when she says, "But you see, I didn't have a say."

We'll also learn more about the alleged infidelity that broke up Monica Davis and Stephen Richardson. Season 3's Nancy Rodriguez calls out from the crowd, "Tell us what was in the texts." An exasperated Stephen at one point says, "No one wants to believe me."

Here's what else we know so far about the "Love is Blind" Season 7 reunion.

Will Tyler's kids be addressed?

One of the biggest revelations of the season was the fact that Tyler has biological children — something that was not revealed to Ashley until shortly before their wedding. Although he said on the show that he does not have a relationship with his kids, recent allegations have emerged online that cast doubt on this claim.

Though it's unclear whether the Lacheys will dig into the nature of Tyler's relationship with his children, both he and Ashley make statements that could indicate a conversation on the topic.

"Who has better insight on what's going on — social media or me?" Ashley says. Later, Tyler says, "I don't owe anyone an explanation but Ashley."

Which 'Love is Blind' Season 7 cast members are in the reunion?

The following cast members appeared in the reunion trailer:

Marissa George

Taylor Krause

Ashley Adionser

Brittany Wisniewski

Garrett Josemans

Leo Braudy

Stephen Richardson

Hannah Jiles

Nick Dorka

Monica Davis

Ramses Prashad

Alexandra Brown

Tyler Francis

Timothee Godbee

These "Love is Blind" alumni and family members also show up:

Nancy Rodriguez

Season 4's Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski and Zack Goytowski

Taylor's parents, Fong and Tom Krause

Marissa's mom, Vanessa

Season 4's Marshall Glaze

Season 6's Amber Desiree "AD" Smith

Season 1's Jessica Batten McGrath and her husband Benjamin McGrath

Who got married on 'Love is Blind' Season 7?

In the Episode 12 finale, it was revealed that couples Taylor and Garrett and Tyler and Ashley were married.

Ramses and Marissa also seemed headed to the altar but had a tearful breakup in their shared apartment at the beginning of the episode.

When does the 'Love is Blind' Season 7 reunion air?

The reunion drops Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Netflix.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Love is Blind' reunion trailer teases Tyler and Ashley's status