Which ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 Couples Are Still Together?

Love Is Blind is back for its seventh season, and we're headed to the capital of the U.S., Washington D.C. The show, which has been on Netflix screens since 2020, sees a group of contestants go on a series of 'blind dates' where they date through pod walls, building up their emotional connection without physically seeing each other. As the dates progress, feels majorly evolve and some pairs end up getting engaged (yes without seeing each other), and they meet for the first time IRL after their engagement.

And this season seven couples ended up getting engaged, but who has said "I do" and stayed together? And who has already ditched their partner before the altar? Here's what you need to know about the couples and if they're still together.

Garrett 'G' and Taylor

Relationship status: Still together (we think)

33-year-old quantum physicist Garrett and 30-year-old clean energy policy consultant Taylor were the first couple to get engaged in the pods this season. They get on super well from the get go, and only ran into one slight issue when Taylor told Garrett she didn't want to reveal her ethnicity to him before they met, because she didn't want her look to impact the way he saw her. Garrett met this with open arms, and expressed his feelings for her.

And during their trip to Mexico they've continued to go from strength to strength. However, in the teaser for next week's episode it appears there could be trouble on the horizon after Garrett revealed his ex-girlfriend texted him...

Netflix

Tyler and Ashley

Relationship status: Still together (we think)

Next up were 34-year-old account manager Tyler and 32-year-old marketing director Ashley, who bonded over their shared values. In the third episode on Tyler's birthday Ashley wrote Tyler a very romantic letter, so romantic in fact that he then got down on one knee and popped the question.

They both had the cutest reaction to seeing each other in person, and both seemed very happy with who they were engaged to. And when it came to the Mexico trip, things seem to be going pretty well so far.

Netflix

Stephen and Monica

Relationship status: Still together (we think)

34-year-old electrician Stephen and 37-year-old sales executive Monica were the next couple to get engaged, after bonding in the pods and talking about everything from politics, to jobs, to family backgrounds.

When meeting for the first time Stephen got down on one knee again to give Monica her new ring. However, when they got to Mexico things started to go down hill, with Monica expressing Stephen talks too much and she can't get a word in. She also said he wasn't the "hottest" person there, but was the "hottest" to her.

And then in the trailer for next week it appears that Stephen is the one now second guessing their connection. Will they be able to make it down the aisle?

Netflix

Tim and Alexandra

Relationship status: Still together (we think)

33-year-old web content strategist Tim, and 33-year-old producer Alexandra fell in love in the pods, and got closer with Tim revealing heartfelt stories from his childhood and talking about the trauma of losing his sister. Tim began his proposal by revealing the letter he wrote to Alexandra's father asking for her permission for marriage.

They met for the first time in episode four after Tim proposed and seemed to be happy with what they saw in each other.

However, when they went to Mexico with the rest of the couples they ran into some problems. Alexandra went quiet on Tim, and didn't reveal this was because she felt homesick. Instead she shut down and din't open up to her partner. When trying to have a conversation about it, Tim claimed Alexandra put her hands over his mouth to stop him talking.

Tim was then seen packing his bags and leaving for the night. However, the next morning they appeared to have made up and resolved things.

Netflix

Nick and Hannah

Relationship status: Still together (we think)

29-year-old Nick who works in real estate and the youngest member of the pods 26-year-old Hannah who works in the medical device sales field fell in love in the pods, with Nick praising the depth he thinks Hannah has. However, Hannah was worried Nick was too much of a smooth talker and didn't always believe what he was telling her, and so she broke up with him to pursue her connection with Leo.

But then she changed her mind and got back together with Nick, and the pair ended up getting engaged. Their initial meeting in person was a little bit awkward with Nick commenting on how tall Hannah is.

When on the trip to Mexico, they ran into some trouble after Hannah got major ick from watching Nick ride a plastic duck. Ugh, yeah we're not sure they're going to recover from this.

And in the trailer for next week's episode Nick is seen getting flirty with another cast member from the pods, which can only spell disaster for this relationship.

Netflix

Ramses and Marissa

Relationship status: Still together (we think)

35-year-old program associate at a justice reform nonprofit Ramses and Marissa, a 32-year-old lawyer were the final couple to met in real life on the show. Marissa found herself in a love triangle at the start of the series, with feelings developing for both Ramses and other pod member Bohdan.

However, as their dates continued it was clear her feelings were more aligned with Ramses and the pair got engaged.

And as the trip to Mexico started it became clear how strong their feelings were for each other. Honestly, so cute.

Netflix

Leo and Brittany

Relationship status: Not together

31-year-old art dealer Leo and 33-year-old aesthetician Brittany easily had one of the most dramatic journeys this seasons, and we've only seen six episodes. The pair got on super well at first and had some super honest conversations around money and their insecurities.

However, it wasn't exactly smooth sailing as Leo was also developing feelings for Hannah, but when Hannah picked Nick over Leo, Brittany then felt like second best for Leo. Brittany soon got over it and the pair ended up getting engaged.

When they met for the first time Leo seemed beyond belief impressed calling Brittany the "hottest girl in the world". However Brittany was a little bit more hesitant and still couldn't get over the fact she was engaged.

A screen then popped up that showed Leo and Brittany were not one of the six couples chosen by Netflix to carry on their journey on the show and go to Mexico. It then revealed they went on a trip to Miami and broke up a few weeks later.

Netflix

