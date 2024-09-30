When is 'Love is Blind' Season 7? Premiere date, time, cast, full episode schedule, how to watch

Saman Shafiq, USA TODAY
"Love is Blind" returns for Season 7 on Netflix on October 2, 2024.
Cue the romance and drama because "Love is Blind" is back for an all-new season.

Season 7 of the hit reality dating show returns this week and will follow a group of singles from Washington, D.C., "all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen," as per Netflix. For the first time in the series history, a pair of siblings will enter the experiment together.

"This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world," says Netflix about the upcoming season.

With "Love is Blind" premiering this week, here's what to know about Season 7, including participants, trailer and how to watch it.

(L to R) Nick Pugh, Leo Braudy, Ray Potterbaum, Stephen Richardson, Timothee Godbee, Tyler Frances in Season 7 of "Love is Blind."
When does 'Love Is Blind' come out? Season 7 premiere date, time

Season 7 of "Love is Blind" will premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 3 a.m. ET with new episodes rolling out each Wednesday "chronicling the pod squad’s journey to the altar," according to Netflix.

How to watch 'Love Is Blind' Season 7

Season 7 of "Love is Blind" will be available to stream on Netflix starting Oct. 2.

Previous seasons of "Love is Blind" are available to stream on Netflix.

'Love is Blind' Season 7 episode schedule

New episodes of "Love is Blind" will drop every Wednesday starting Oct. 2. Here's what the complete schedule looks like:

  • Episodes 1 - 6: Oct. 2

  • Episodes 7 – 9: Oct. 9

  • Episodes 10 – 11: Oct. 16

  • Episode 12: Oct. 23

Love is Blind Season 7
Who is in the cast of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7?

Here's a list of all those in this season's pod squad:

Men

  • Bohdan, 36: Tech sales

  • David, 29: Project manager

  • Garrett, 33: Quantum physicist

  • Jason, 30: Loan officer

  • Leo, 31: Art dealer

  • Nick D., 29: Real estate agent

  • Nick P., 31: Commercial real estate brokerage

  • Perry, 31: Realtor

  • Ramses, 35: Program associate at justice reform nonprofit

  • Raymond, 33: Consultant

  • Stephen, 34: Electrician

  • Tamar, 33: Video editor and animator

  • Tim, 33: Web content strategist

  • Tyler, 34: Account manager

L to R: Ally Dawson, Ashley Adionser, Hannah Jiles, Yenny Arisizabal, Brittany Wisniewski, Marrisa George, Tara Zafar, Katie Bollinger, Monica Davis, Dylan Maddox, Alexandra Brown, Ashley Walker, Morgan Moore, Taylor Krause in Season 7 of "Love is Blind."
Women

  • Alexandra, 33: Producer

  • Ally, 31: Master esthetician

  • Ashley A., 32: Marketing director

  • Ashley W., 32: Health and wellness educator

  • Brittany, 33: Esthetician

  • Dylan, 30: Realtor and artist

  • Hannah, 27: Medical device sales

  • Katie, 36: Sports marketing manager

  • Marissa, 32: Lawyer

  • Monica, 37: Sales executive

  • Morgan, 33: Sales team lead

  • Nina, 32: Journalist

  • Tara, 29: Senior marketing manager

  • Taylor, 30: Clean energy policy consultant

  • Jenny, 31: Account training coordinator

Who will host 'Love Is Blind' Season 7?

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be returning as hosts for Season 7 of "Love is Blind." They have been hosting the show since its debut in 2020.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey in Season 7 of "Love is Blind."
'Love Is Blind' Season 7 trailer

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X and Instagram @saman_shafiq7.

