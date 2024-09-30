When is 'Love is Blind' Season 7? Premiere date, time, cast, full episode schedule, how to watch
Cue the romance and drama because "Love is Blind" is back for an all-new season.
Season 7 of the hit reality dating show returns this week and will follow a group of singles from Washington, D.C., "all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen," as per Netflix. For the first time in the series history, a pair of siblings will enter the experiment together.
"This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world," says Netflix about the upcoming season.
With "Love is Blind" premiering this week, here's what to know about Season 7, including participants, trailer and how to watch it.
When does 'Love Is Blind' come out? Season 7 premiere date, time
Season 7 of "Love is Blind" will premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 3 a.m. ET with new episodes rolling out each Wednesday "chronicling the pod squad’s journey to the altar," according to Netflix.
How to watch 'Love Is Blind' Season 7
Season 7 of "Love is Blind" will be available to stream on Netflix starting Oct. 2.
Previous seasons of "Love is Blind" are available to stream on Netflix.
'Love is Blind' Season 7 episode schedule
New episodes of "Love is Blind" will drop every Wednesday starting Oct. 2. Here's what the complete schedule looks like:
Episodes 1 - 6: Oct. 2
Episodes 7 – 9: Oct. 9
Episodes 10 – 11: Oct. 16
Episode 12: Oct. 23
Who is in the cast of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7?
Here's a list of all those in this season's pod squad:
Men
Bohdan, 36: Tech sales
David, 29: Project manager
Garrett, 33: Quantum physicist
Jason, 30: Loan officer
Leo, 31: Art dealer
Nick D., 29: Real estate agent
Nick P., 31: Commercial real estate brokerage
Perry, 31: Realtor
Ramses, 35: Program associate at justice reform nonprofit
Raymond, 33: Consultant
Stephen, 34: Electrician
Tamar, 33: Video editor and animator
Tim, 33: Web content strategist
Tyler, 34: Account manager
Women
Alexandra, 33: Producer
Ally, 31: Master esthetician
Ashley A., 32: Marketing director
Ashley W., 32: Health and wellness educator
Brittany, 33: Esthetician
Dylan, 30: Realtor and artist
Hannah, 27: Medical device sales
Katie, 36: Sports marketing manager
Marissa, 32: Lawyer
Monica, 37: Sales executive
Morgan, 33: Sales team lead
Nina, 32: Journalist
Tara, 29: Senior marketing manager
Taylor, 30: Clean energy policy consultant
Jenny, 31: Account training coordinator
Who will host 'Love Is Blind' Season 7?
Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be returning as hosts for Season 7 of "Love is Blind." They have been hosting the show since its debut in 2020.
'Love Is Blind' Season 7 trailer
