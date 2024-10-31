Love is Blind Season 8: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix wasted no time in announcing the upcoming Love Is Blind season 8, with Nick and Vanessa Lachey telling audiences that the show had been renewed during the season 7 reunion. And for once, we actually have a few details.

Here is everything we know about Love Is Blind season 8.

When does it premiere?

According to Netflix and the Lacheys, the next installment of the Love Is Blind experiment will be dropping on Valentine's Day (naturally) in 2025. This also happens to be the five year anniversary of the series, making it an especially apt premiere date.

Where is it taking place?

Netflix has also already shared that season 8 batch of singles will all be based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Do we know the cast yet?

It seems that the Love Is Blind season 8 cast has already been set, as three of the contestants, Brittany, Alex and Joey, were actually at the season 7 reunion. Alex told Vanessa that he'd struggled to find the one in Minneapolis because, “it's such a small community. It's not a major city but it's also not a small town, so you kind of see the same people over and over.”

The rest of the cast, however, is yet to be revealed.

