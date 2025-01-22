'Love is Blind' star Ashley Adionser announces split from husband Tyler Francis: Reports

One of the two couples who married on the latest season of "Love is Blind" is reportedly ending their relationship after over a year together.

Season 7 star Ashley Adionser announced in a Tuesday statement to People and Today.com that she and her husband Tyler Francis "have been separated for several weeks and have now made the difficult decision to end our marriage."

"While I had hoped for mutual understanding and transparency in our relationship, it has become clear that our paths are no longer aligned, making it impossible for me to continue in this marriage," Adionser's statement read. "This was not a decision I made lightly, but one I know is necessary for my own growth and peace."

She continued, "While this chapter is ending, I will always hold respect for the time and love we shared. I kindly ask for privacy during this deeply personal time as I focus on healing and building a new future. Thank you for your understanding and support."

USA TODAY reached out to Adionser for comment. A representative for Francis could not be reached by the time of publication.

Tyler and Ashley made headlines over his biological children

Francis made headlines as "Love is Blind" Season 7 rolled out last October due to his confession that he had biological children — a fact he seemingly omitted until after he and Adionser got engaged "sight unseen" in the pods. Though he claimed on camera that he was a sperm donor and did not have a relationship with the children, viewers widely speculated about whether this was true after social media posts that appeared to show him interacting with the kids came to light.

He and Adionser had an on-camera wedding and appeared in the "Love is Blind" reunion to show a unified front and publicly defend their marriage.

Tyler admonished viewers for digging into his private life, going as far as making his children's birth certificates public.

"I did help a friend and her wife start a family. But her wife ended up leaving her and left her high and dry. This was my very close friend, so I voluntarily stepped in and helped. So there are some pictures of me around," Tyler said. "I've spent holidays with all my friends, all their kids. And I played a part that became very shaky with a friend."

He also said Adionser was aware of the truth of his situation.

"I do want to let people know Ashley knows all this. This is news to the world; this has never been news to us," he said. "I'm giving this explanation now because the world is waiting for it, but I don't owe anyone an explanation but my wife."

Ashley and Tyler showed a united front on 'Love is Blind' reunion

Adionser then said Francis had been honest about being in his children's lives before the on-camera conversation, in which viewers assumed Ashley first learned the news.

"Who do you think has better insight on what's going on, social media or me? So for people to imply 'She was blindsided! She didn't know' is insulting to my intelligence," Ashley said. "Number two, for the record, this is something he never wanted to share on camera. I just didn't feel like it would be an authentic experience or that I could continue the experience if we didn't."

Adionser seemingly confirmed Tyler is no longer involved with the children when she said that due to his childhood in a single-parent household, "It was very hard for him to remove himself and not be involved when this is now a single mom." Ashley also called her husband "a good person who went in a little too deep and didn't know what to do next."

"When I said 'I do,' I said 'I do' to all of it. I was aware, and I took on what I wanted to," Ashley said. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of love. This is a rarity, and it's something that's worth risking anything for."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Love is Blind' couple Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis break up