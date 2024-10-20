Love Is Blind's Taylor Rue is expecting a baby

Love Is Blind star Taylor Rue has revealed that she is expecting a baby.

The reality TV personality and her boyfriend Cameron Shelton confirmed the good news to People, revealing when the baby is due.

"Cam and I are expecting a new addition to our family!" she said. "Baby Shelton coming in April.

"Words truly can’t express how excited Cam and I are for this next chapter of our lives! The past few months of our lives have had a lot of ups and downs but one thing never changed — our love for each other and our faith.

Related: Love Is Blind creator explains why one engaged couple was cut from show

"After miscarrying, we decided that we weren't going to put pressure on trying again. We were just going to enjoy each other and help each other heal. And that's exactly what we did!

"A few months passed and we decided to go grab a test at 10pm one night and it was positive! We were so in shock and so happy.

Eugenia R. Washington - Getty Images

Related: Love Is Blind UK's Sabrina opens up about health following show split

"We found out on National Rainbow Baby day. I know that God has a purpose behind every single of one his plans. Of course, we are nervous for what's to come! Who wouldn't be but the excitement outweighs the anxiety immensely."

As Taylor mentioned in her statement, the couple suffered a miscarriage back in June. She said it was only a few weeks after first hearing the baby's heartbeat at a scan that she discovered she had miscarried.

Organisations including Sands and Tommy's are able to offer help and support to anyone affected by baby loss.

Love Is Blind and its international editions are available to stream via Netflix.

You Might Also Like