For the love of the brain: One mother's fight for CTE awareness

Karen Kinzle Zegel spends her days working on the Patrick Risha CTE Awareness Foundation website, fielding questions and giving out information on a disease she barely knew existed five years ago – until it took the life of her son, for whom the foundation is named. She and her husband Doug Zegel, Patrick’s stepfather, share their story of losing him to suicide to everyone they meet.

“We didn’t choose this, it chose us,” Doug tells Yahoo News.

By all accounts, Patrick Risha had a typical middle-class suburban upbringing in Pennsylvania. He was a protective big brother to his sister Amanda, enjoyed being the funny man of the family, and loved to play sports, especially football. He played the game as a child, into high school and was a running back during his time at Dartmouth College.

Karen remembers, “We were a football family, his dad was a coach, I would cheer and yell and you know, do all the things the football mom does. I was really into it. But there was always that fear that maybe there would be something orthopedic or maybe he could get paralyzed, and that would scare me. But I never dreamed it could be a brain injury.”

In the years leading up to Patrick’s suicide in 2014, Karen tried everything she could to help her son cope with debilitating mental and emotional distress. At the time, she was unaware of CTE – chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease caused by repeated blows to the head – and the role it was playing in Patrick’s life. His bouts of anger, confusion and frustration puzzled the family, and his struggle with drugs and alcohol further exacerbated his instability.

Randi Patterson, the mother of Patrick’s son, Peyton, recalls: “The best thing about Patrick was that he always made sure I was OK, no matter what. … But as the disease progressed, he couldn’t play with him [Peyton]. He really couldn’t do anything at all with him. So it was sad to watch, and again, not knowing that it was a disease, I thought it was a choice that he made to just not want to be there.”

It wasn’t until after Patrick’s suicide that the family learned he had been suffering from CTE. A family friend had suggested it as the cause of Patrick’s symptoms, but it can only be diagnosed by examining the brain after death. Currently, there is no test to identify the disease in the living.

“I would not know about CTE if it weren’t for Ann McKee,” Karen tells Yahoo News. Dr. Ann McKee is the chief of neuropathology at the Boston VA and the director of the CTE Center at Boston University. She has dedicated her career to develop treatments and, ultimately, a cure.

