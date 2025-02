The Daily Beast

A woman known infamously as the “Bourbon Street Hustler” is being probed as a suspect in the death of beloved Super Bowl reporter Adan Manzano. Danette Colbert, a 48-year-old with an alleged history of drugging and stealing from men, was captured on camera with Manzano, 27, out and about in New Orleans on his final night alive, police said Monday. The two were spotted in the Big Easy before heading to a Comfort Suites in the suburb of Kenner, police added. A security camera captured them walking