Love College Football? This Company Will Pay You $1,500 to Tailgate at Games

College football fans, it’s your time to shine, because CheapTickets is on the search for their first-ever Tailgate Tourist, aka one lucky person who gets paid to attend games all over the United States.

“The CheapTickets Tailgate Tourist will travel to five NCAA Division I matchups this season to experience game day traditions and festivities first-hand in some of the greatest college football towns across the country,” reads the job description. "The only requirements? Enjoy the local tailgate cuisine, play some competitive rounds of corn hole and cheer for the home team."



But the best part? You can bring a friend to experience the roaring college football game crowds with you. And yes, their travel expenses will also be covered, along with a $1,500 ticket stipend to attend five different games.

"Tailgating culture is steeped in team pride and tradition, and there's no better way to experience it than traveling to some of the best college campuses and stadiums across the nation," said Justine McDonald, Senior Brand Manager at CheapTickets.

From now through August 30, football and tailgate fanatics have the chance to enter CheapTickets’ contest to earn the coveted spot and honestly, it can’t get easier than answering two questions: What is your favorite tailgate dish? Plus, which college football city would you most want to tailgate at this season and why?

The winning college football fan and their BFF will attend these games:

Notre Dame vs. Georgia

USC vs. Washington

Michigan State vs. Ohio State

Syracuse vs. NC State

Kansas vs. Texas

Check out the full details, then head over to CheapTickets to apply.

