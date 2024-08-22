'It's love that frees us all': Poet Amanda Gorman shares message in DNC speech: Watch

Amanda Gorman was among the final guests to speak on Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Gorman gained notoriety when she read her poem "The Hill We Climb" at President Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021.

In Gorman's 2021 poem, she echoed Wednesday's Democratic National Convention theme "A Fight for our Freedoms," saying:

"We will not march back to what was, but move to what shall be: a country that is bruised but whole, benevolent but bold, fierce and free," she said. "We will not be turned around or interrupted by intimidation because we know our enaction and inertia will be the inheritance of the next generation."

In her speech at the Democratic National Convention, Gorman highlighted, the true meaning of freedom.

The Democratic National Committee convention is in Chicago from Monday, Aug. 19 to Thursday, Aug. 22. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday is scheduled to formally accept the party's nomination for the 2024 Election.

Watch Amanda Gorman's full DNC convention appearance here

Who is Amanda Gorman?

Who is she : After graduating cum laude with a Sociology degree from Harvard University in 2020, Amanda Gorman became the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, her website says.

What role she plays: Inspired by Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, Gorman became a youth delegate for the United Nations in 2013, according to Britannica. In addition, the encyclopedia says that Gorman often writes poems that address Black identity, feminism, marginalization and climate change.

Key quote: "While we all love freedom, it is love that frees us all," she said.

When and where is the DNC

The Democratic National Convention will take place from August 19-22 in Chicago, Illinois.

The United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, will be the main venue for the DNC.

Chicago has hosted the Democratic Convention 11 times, most recently in 1996 when the United Center saw President Bill Clinton was nominated for a second time.

How to watch and stream the 2024 DNC

The convention will air live on its website, from the United Center in Chicago between 6:15 p.m. and 11 p.m. Eastern (5:15 p.m. to 10 p.m Central) on Monday, and 7 p.m to 11 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Central) the other days.

USA TODAY will provide livestream coverage on YouTube each night of the DNC, Monday through Thursday.

What are the themes for each night of the DNC?

The DNC announced nightly themes for the convention. The title of the convention is "For the People, For Our Future."

Here are the themes for each night:

Monday: "For the People"

Tuesday: "A Bold Vision for America's Future"

Wednesday: "A Fight for our Freedoms"

Thursday: "For our Future"

