“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta ”Star Tommie Lee Arrested for Battery in Miami Beach

The TV personality was arrested in the early hours of Monday, June 10, outside of Club LIV in Miami

Marcus Ingram/Getty Tommie Lee on March 08, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee was charged with battery on Monday, June 10, in Miami, Fla., outside of popular Club LIV, reports NBC 6, Local 10 and 7 News Miami.

Lee (née Atasha Jefferson) was arrested at the venue on 4441 Collins Ave.LIV after 2 a.m., according to an arrest record, per Local 10.

The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member, 39, allegedly approached a man whom she says she has never met and attempted to hand him something. But once he denied the offer, Jefferson allegedly became aggressive, poked him in the face, cursed at him, and threatened to have him killed, per Local 10.

After the altercation, the victim restrained her until authorities arrived on the scene. Police then reviewed surveillance footage of the incident, and it corroborated the victim’s statement.

Jefferson was then arrested on a battery charge and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without incident.

Leon Bennett/Getty Tommie Lee on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

During her tenure on Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta in 2016, she revealed she’d been arrested nearly 30 times.

Before her Monday arrest, Jefferson most recently was indicted in January 2019 on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, child cruelty, battery, aggravated stalking and disrupting a public school, according to AJC.com, for allegedly shoving her child’s head into a metal locker and dragging her by her hair.

In October 2018, she was first arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault, battery and child cruelty after an incident at her child’s middle school, according to TMZ. Hours after that arrest, she was arrested for a second time after allegedly making contact with her daughter; she was arrested at her home and charged with aggravated stalking and obstruction of an officer, WSB-TV Atlanta reported.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Tommie Lee on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

Representatives for the Miami Police Department and Miami Dade County Jail did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for more information on Monday.



