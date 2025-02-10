'Love Hurts' star Lio Tipton says it was a 'humbling' experience to work with Ke Huy Quan

"I feel like sometimes a role, especially if the character identifies as female, I find that physical comedy is just not written in or encouraged," Tipton said

While many of us loved watching Lio Tipton in the fan-favourite and star-studded 2011 rom-com Crazy, Stupid, Love, the actor is leaning into comedy again in the new film Love Hurts (now in theatres), starring Ke Huy Quan. Tipton plays Ashley, assistant to Quan's character Marvin, and while there is a lot of action in the film, it was the comedy that really appealed to Tipton about the project.

"I've always loved doing physical comedy and I haven't had many chances to do that as of late," they told Yahoo Canada. "And I feel like sometimes a role, especially if the character identifies as female, I find that physical comedy is just not written in or encouraged."

"When I read this script I just saw so much opportunity for little quirky moments. And after talking to the filmmakers that's what really excited me in the best of ways, because they were just so supportive of trying out so many different things."

(L-R) Mustafa Shakir, Jonathan Eusebio, Lio Tipton, David Leitch, Kelly McCormick, Daniel Wu, Ke Huy Quan, Marshawn Lynch, Guy Danella and guest attend Ke's Hand and Footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, California, on February 3, 2025. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Lio Tipton says co-star Ke Huy Quan brings 'joy' wherever he goes

If there's one thing we've all seen from Quan in recent years, from his Oscar win for Everything Everywhere All at Once, to the Goonies cast coming together on the red carpet for Love Hurts, he seems to have the most infectious and joyous energy. Tipton described working with Quan on Love Hurts as a "humbling" experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think we can get jaded working in this business, like any job, and when you meet someone whose whole essence brings joy wherever they go, it made me really fall In love with being on set every day," Tipton said. "And I do that naturally. I love being on set."

"But ... he is genuinely one of the kindest, sweetest, brightest stars that I've been fortunate enough to meet and work with, and it really does help. ... Especially in action films, those days could be so long, and to have someone who is just incredibly supportive the entire time makes everyone on set just light up, and makes a day go by smoothly, and fast and fun."

While Tipton and Quan share several quirky moment together in the film, Tipton highlighted that one thing they really appreciated their costar doing was moving from acting in a scene to looking at the monitor, to help inform their performances.

"I feel like comedy is more technical than we sometimes assume, or it seems like it should just be so easy, but there is a big technical aspect to making sure that the camera is getting the right beat of the comedy, or that your face is in the right place for something to land," Tipton shared.

"And so collaborating on that front, and going back and watching the monitor, and then both being like, 'Oh, we can try this. OK, let's do that again,' was really fun. And again, the whole time we're just laughing."

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from working with Quan, Tipton highlighted that the collaboration on set was particularly effective, especially with director Jonathan "JoJo" Eusebio.

"Notes were taken and they really made an effort to make sure that each actor felt like their character had an arc to complete," Tipton said. "And for a first-time director to take on such a big cast and also see to the collaborative natures of actors, and fulfill it, I was so impressed."

"I remember calling home after the first day of shooting and being like, 'They're taking my idea!' It doesn't always happen, and there's not always room for it, but I feel like here they really wanted us to all share that passion and enthusiasm, and we all felt really listened to. And I think JoJo has such a ... patience. He brings a patience to set that I haven't gotten to experience much."

Lio Tipton at the Universal Pictures Premiere of "Love Hurts" held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on February 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Remembering 'Crazy, Stupid, Love': 'I had no idea how movies were made'

Looking more broadly at their career, having worked on a variety of different projects, from comedies to dramas, studios films to indie projects, Tipton highlighted that the roles that make them excited to take on come down to the story of the character.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So even if the arc is very small, even if it's a scene long, as long as there's some sort of transformation that can take place, that's what really attracts me to roles, big and small," they said.

But amid all their work, playing Jessica in Crazy, Stupid, Love still holds a special place in Tipton's heart.

"It was my first everything. I had no idea how movies were made, really," they recalled. "I had no idea how actors did what they did. I didn't know what a mark was. I didn't understand lenses."

"I remember even going to rehearsal and being like, what am I supposed to do during a rehearsal? Someone looked over and was like, 'Really? You don't know?' ... So I learned so much and I learned about kindness on set, and how important it is to be respectful of the crew and to be present. So I feel like that role really stuck with me, because it was just the first of everything."

Looking forward in their career, Tipton is working on a "gritty" indie film, very different from a comedy, but they would love to play American astronaut and physicist, the late Sally Ride.

"I'm putting that out in the universe," Tipton said.