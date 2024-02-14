Love Is Blind 6 already has a star, but fans are worried for her

Love is Blind is back for season 6. (Netflix)

What did you miss?

Love Is Blind has made a Valentine's Day return with a sixth season and fans already think they've found the "main character" - but they are seriously concerned about her romantic options.

Netflix has dropped the first six episodes of the new dating series, which this time is based in North Carolina and former professional cheerleader AD proved an instant hit with viewers.

However, the popular contestant found herself embroiled in a shock love triangle and even once she'd moved on from it, was left with a less-than-ideal match.

Warning - spoilers below.

What, how, and why?

Love is Blind's male cast did not go down well with viewers. (Netflix)

For Love Is Blind fans, there's no better way to spend Valentine's Day than with the season six debut and many of them have already fallen for romantic hopeful AD.

She has won viewers over with her sensitive attitude and no-nonsense approach to her potential dates, so people were outraged to see the way she was treated by two of the men in the dating pods.

Along with her fellow contestants on the Netflix show, AD took to her pod for a series of blind dates where she could only hear the other person's voice, with the aim of getting engaged and then deciding by the end of the series whether she wanted to go ahead with marriage.

Former cheerleader AD was an instant hit, as one fan wrote on X: "First couple episodes in and AD is main character! I'm loving it," while someone else commented: "I’m only a half hour into the first episode, but I just really want things to work out for AD. She seems like a sweetheart."

will the real connections made in the pods survive the outside world?! get ready to follow the singles of charlotte, north carolina in season 6! premiering on valentines day (2/14) 💕 pic.twitter.com/1mRrWBLm72 — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) February 7, 2024

Viewers were about to be bitterly disappointed, though, as AD formed connections with Matthew who turned out to be spinning the exact same emotional lines to another contestant Amber, and with Clay who appeared to be overly invested in what she might look like.

When Love Is Blind revealed the shock dates between Matthew and Amber which showed him using the same lines, fans were outraged - and Matthew and Amber left the show, meaning AD was left getting engaged to Clay.

One person commented: "This is the first time in 6 seasons that I can confidently say that someone is ACTUALLY gaslighting and being intentionally manipulative. Everything that Matthew is saying to AD is a calculated lie."

Someone else wrote: "Not Matthew saying he’s not saying this to other women and then saying, word for word, bar for bar the same thing he said to AD to other wimmenz???"

Another viewer added: "AD is too pretty and sweet to be stuck with clay and matthew as her options. i’m irritated," while someone else agreed: "AD. LEAVE ALONE. YOU'RE TOO GOOD FOR THESE MEN."

One viewer wrote: "I'm only 1.5 episodes in and I really feel like AD deserves a compensation for these two men she's having to put up with, like I can't even point out which one is the lesser evil of the two evils."

What else happened on Love Is Blind?

Jimmy eventually chose Chelsea. (Netflix)

AD wasn't the only contestant stuck in an awkward situation, as four other hopefuls ended up with divided affections during the pod dates.

Jimmy seemed interested in two women, Jessica and Chelsea, but backed off from Jessica in a move that viewers found distasteful when he discovered that she had a 10-year-old child.

He chose to go with Chelsea, but after meeting her seemed underwhelmed and complained in an interview that she'd said she looked like Megan Fox, which he didn't agree with. He also accidentally called her Jessica when talking to the cameras about his feelings, leaving fans sure that there will be more drama to come.

Love Is Blind 6 streams on Netflix from 14 February.

