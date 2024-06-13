Love Island 2024 surprises couples with recoupling and new bombshells

Love Island spoilers follow.

Love Island revealed the results of its latest recoupling twist, with the girls being given all the power in the latest decision before the latest bombshells were teased.

Fresh from Munveer and Patsy’s exits in Wednesday’s (June 12) episode, the remaining islanders settled in for what they expected to be a routine day in the villa.

As ever, the producers threw a curveball as Nicole received a text, which instructed them to get ready for the next recoupling ceremony.

ITV

Related: Love Island's Tom Clare responds to trolls claiming he's 'jealous'

This time around, it was the girls who were given the ultimate power, with the group assembling around the firepit as decision time approached them.

First up was Nicole, who opted to remain with Ciaran after sharing that they had a strong bond. Uma, Mimii and Samantha also followed suit in sticking with their couplings, with the trio remaining with Omar, Ayo and Joey respectively.

The changes came from Jess and Harriett, with the former opting to recouple with Sean after feeling she had been treated badly by Ronnie. This left Harriett the opportunity to couple up with Ronnie, solidifying the connection they had recently developed.

The joy for the couples could be short-lived however, with three new bombshells set to enter the villa during Friday’s (June 14) episode. The drama might not end there, however, with the teaser hinting that Joey knows one of the new islanders.

ITV

Related: Love Island’s Georgia Harrison unveils fringe hair transformation

More to follow…

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

You Might Also Like