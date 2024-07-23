Love Island 2024's Joey Essex rap flops with Islanders and viewers

Love Island spoilers follow.

Love Island rarely disappoints with some excruciating performances during the annual talent show, and Joey Essex continued the trend as his rap flopped with both co-stars and viewers.

The yearly tradition sees the remaining Islanders gather around the firepit as they showcase some of their talents, with the quality on display often varying from the sublime to the ridiculous.

This year’s edition was much the same, with Tuesday’s (July 23) episode seeing Jessy take home the crown following her performance on stilts. It was a different story, however, for Joey, whose rap and final remark didn’t get the reception he expected.

Following his rap about the other Islanders, which was rarely in time, Joey made a reference to his recent secret mission for Mimii, saying at the end: “When I say secret, you say mission. Secret!”

The quip fell flat, as Joey was met with a deafening silence, with the star remarking: “Well, that didn’t go down well, did it?” Matilda, who was grinning, also joked about the situation, saying it went down like a “lead balloon.”

The routine failed to thrill viewers at home, too, with the official social media accounts for the show even poking fun at the incident on X/Twitter as they wrote: “And the crowd goes mild! #LoveIsland”

“Look around everybody on mute #loveisland” remarked one fan, while another referenced former Islander Whitney Adebayo as they quipped: “It's giving crickets #LoveIsland”

“He is comedy gold I can’t cope what a guy,” wrote a third fan, with a fourth adding: “The silence was LOUD omds #loveIsand” “I’m embarrassed on his behalf smh” wrote another viewer, with a sixth surmising: “True example of know when to stop”

The talent show represents one of the final events for the Islanders during the series before the grand finale, with producers recently revealing that the final instalment of the 11th series will take place on Monday, July 29.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

