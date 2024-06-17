Love Island airs tears after Joey Essex kiss drama

Love Island spoilers follow.

There were tears in the Love Island villa after Joey Essex shared a kiss with new bombshell Grace.

Joey, who entered the villa as a surprise celebrity Islander on the very first night, has been coupled up with Samantha from the outset, but found his head turned after old flame Grace arrived as a bombshell on Friday.

Owing to their shared history, the pair have struck up a connection in their short time together in the villa, leaving Samantha feeling ostracised in the coupling. Her mood worsened later on as the couples chilled outside, with Joey opting to speak to Grace.

After discussing the possibility of sleeping in a bed together, Joey and Grace kissed in full view of Jess, Nicole and Ciaran, with the trio later telling Samantha of the development after an awkward silence.

“To do that when you’re sat so close to it is a bit of an audacity,” said Jess, with Samantha replying: “Why does he need to kiss her in front of everybody when I’m f**king sat here?” before she shed some tears.

“It feels very in my face. I feel embarrassed,” she said, before telling Uma and Harriet of the development. “I literally feel like walking out of this villa,” she added, though Nicole implored her to stay put.

Fans of the show took to social media to talk about the shock twist, with one writing on X/Twitter: “Samantha shouldn’t be the one walking out, She’s done nothing wrong! She just needs to stay strong just like Harriett has been doing so far with Ronnie’s situationship.”

Whilst it remains to be seen how Joey and Samantha’s coupling will unfold, there was also some brief trouble in paradise for Ciaran, with Nicole taking issue about his prior remarks regarding Grace. The pair, the first to go exclusive in the villa, quickly made up however, but could there be a twist coming?...

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

