Love Island: All Stars 2025 line-up in full as new bombshells arrive

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Curtis Pritchard, Gabby Allen, Scott Thomas and Luca Bish are in the All Stars series of ITV2's Love Island.

Love Island: All Stars is back for a second series with familiar faces getting their dose of winter sun and hopefully a holiday romance. The dating show's superstar Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu's returned as the first bombshell of the series, and now she's being joined by some more late arrivals ready to shake things up.

The 2024 All Stars series saw the return of some fan favourites looking for a second chance at love, this time in South Africa. It was won by Molly Smith and Tom Clare who are still together now and have even bought a house.

Further bombshell arrivals are now trickling in. Who will be getting some winter sun as they search for romance? There are some well-known names in the mix for the series which launched on 13 January.

Who is confirmed for Love Island: All Stars 2025?

Grace Jackson (series 11)

Grace Jackson has returned to Love Island All Stars. (ITV)

Grace Jackson appeared on the latest series of Love Island where she was coupled up with celebrity Joey Essex but she left the villa with Reuben. It was reported the islander had gone onto date footballer Marcus Rashford, 27, but she dumped him last month before returning to the villa.

Speaking about her return, she said: "I feel like at this time in my life I’m in a very settled place. I know who I am and I’m at the age where I’ve had enough of my single years. I've done everything I wanted to do in my single life and I'm looking to settle down and create a nice life with someone. What better place to do it than in the villa?"

She added: "The last time for me was only 5 or 6 months ago, but I think it reinforced my actions and when your gut tells you something, you should stand on your own two feet and make sure you always stick up for yourself and be true to yourself. In the villa last time things really reinforced that and I'm proud of how I acted in situations."

This time, Jackson plans to do things a little differently. She said: "I think I would definitely be more open to not putting all my eggs into one basket because I did that on day one and it didn't really work out for me! I definitely think I’ll give people that I may not initially be attracted to more time, because I think personality is a big thing."

Ron Hall (series 9)

Love Island's Ron Hall is on a mission to find the woman he wants to marry. (ITV)

Ron Hall first made a splash on Love Island series nine, where he found a spark with Casa Amor star Lydia Karakyriakou. However, their relationship didn't work out so Hall decided to make a comeback.

Speaking about his return, he said: "I know it works from last time, I was a success story from it, I found love. Obviously it didn’t last, but, if it can happen again, great."

At 27, Hall always thought he would be married with a child. Now he realises he wants that when he gets to 30 years old. He said: "I kind of need to get a move on. So I need a nice, home girl that is genuine and can deal with each other’s lives. Someone that can take me and my mates, take all the best bits from my life and theirs and compromise. I want to be someone’s priority. I’ve always wanted relationships. I’m dating someone because I want to be with them forever, really. I date to marry."

Tina Stinnes (series 2)

Tina Stinnes is back as a bombshell. (ITV)

Series two star Tina Stinnes' return to the villa has been confirmed and she admitted she is on the hunt for a relationship just like her friends and Love Island co-stars Alex and Olivia Bowen.

Her last Love Island appearance also saw her arrive as a bombshell, but this time she's hoping to find a partner she really clicks with.

Talking about why she wanted to come back, Stinnes said: "It was the best experience that I’ve ever had, it made me learn about myself and grow. I was quite a shy person, so to put myself in that environment was very outside of my comfort zone, but I made friends for life. I was a bridesmaid at Olivia Bowen’s wedding, she’s still one of my best friends, going through that with someone is the best. I’d also love to meet a man of course too! I’ve been single for a long time, it’s about time."

Asked whose relationship she admired, she said: "Liv and Alex, I just love how loyal they are to each other, especially when we came out, everyone had opinions and I thought ‘I swear they adore each other’ and still to this day they’re so happy."

Casey O'Gorman (series 9 and All Stars series 1)

Casey O'Gorman is back again. (ITV)

Casey O'Gorman appears to be headed for a full-time career on Love Island after signing up for his third series so far — he's already got series nine and All Stars series one under his belt, but will he be luckier in love this time around?

Bombshell O'Gorman, due to enter the villa in episode two, admits he prioritised his bromance with All Stars winner Tom Clare over finding a girlfriend in series one, but doesn't plan to make the same mistake twice.

He said: "I need to spend most of this time with the girls rather than the boys. I think that’s part of the reason I went wrong as well! I was hanging out too much with Tom.

"When I was unsure about doing it for a third time — it is a lot — Tom was very much like, ‘Casey, you need to do it. Look at what happened to me and I’d love that to happen to you and actually find someone. Doing it is such a good opportunity to do that.’ He said he has a really ‘good feeling’ about this time for me."

O'Gorman can confirm that best pal Clare really has found love with Molly Smith, saying: "They’re great! He’s found the one. They’ve moved in together. They’re so happy together, it’s so nice to see them so good. All I want is to find ‘my Molly’. And Joshua (Ritchie) and Sophie (Piper) as well. They’re so good together. I saw it firsthand as well, they’re great."

While O'Gorman didn't find lasting love in his previous series, he did find a friend for life in Clare: "Honestly, we FaceTime every single day. There’s not a day that goes past that we don’t chat. I do miss him. It’s going to be weird not having him in the Villa. It’s the first time I’ll be here without him, which is weird."

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (series 8)

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is back. (ITV)

The rumours are true - Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is back and has made her arrival as a bombshell contestant, shaking up the recently matched couples.

One of the main series' most successful ever winners has become a huge star since being crowned the champion of Love Island 2022, but has since split from partner Davide Sanclimenti.

Cülcüloğlu has also taken part in Dancing On Ice and Celebrity Big Brother since her summer in the villa and was a huge fan favourite on Love Island. Her potential return got fans talking in the run-up to the series launch, with their hopes confirmed in episode one as she made a late arrival to the show as the first bombshell.

Ahead of her return, Cülcüloğlu explained: "I want to return to Love Island again because it's where my journey started and has a special place in my heart. It's somewhere I've laughed, cried and learnt so much. The fact that there's an opportunity to do it again - why not!

"Why can't a winner go back in and re-write her story and have a second chance? I think you should follow your gut and my gut is telling me to go back, so I'm listening to it."

Gabby Allen (series 3)

Gabby Allen is heading back to the show. (ITV)

The series three star first took part in the dating show eight years ago when she was 25 - but now, at 32, she says she's bringing a lot more life experience with her.

Allen, who finished in fourth place with Marcel Somerville during her first series, said of her reasons for doing All Stars: "Because it’s the trenches out there! I feel like I have all my ducks in a row, it has been eight years since I went into the Villa. I now run my businesses and I’ve grown up a lot… but I just haven’t found ‘the one’ yet."

She added: "I was 25 when I did the show last time. I’m so glad that I did go on at that age because I’d done so much before that, I’d travelled, lost my dad, had turbulent relationships all before going in. I’d also been on a journey to become a fitness instructor so I felt really confident going in at 25. But now I look back, I feel like I am now, who I thought I was then. I’m confident in who I am as a person and hopefully that will help me meet someone, because I know what I want and I don't want to settle."

Curtis Pritchard (series 5)

Curtis Pritchard is confirmed for Love Island: All Stars. (ITV)

Dancing with the Stars Ireland's Curtis Pritchard, who is also the brother of Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard, first appeared in the 2019 series where he left Amy Hart heartbroken, had a turbulent romance with Maura Higgins, and made best pals with Tommy Fury.

Pritchard has been no stranger to TV since, taking part in Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity SAS, Love Island Games, and even landing a role in Hollyoaks.

He's now confirmed for All Stars and said: "I feel like I’m in a different stage in my life. The idea of settling down is a serious idea in my life right now. I haven’t found my true love… That sounds so cheesy doesn’t it. So, I thought, let’s give it another go. It was great fun last time; a lot of emotions. I feel excited to go back. I’m going to have a great fun time and hopefully leave with someone. It’s exciting."

Pritchard admitted his previous run on series five of Love Island was still haunting him, especially his reputation for "making coffee in the morning": "It follows me everywhere! In hindsight, if I do find a girl this time, I will perhaps cuddle her in bed rather than make coffee… So Amy taught me a lesson."

Kaz Crossley (series 4)

Kaz Crossley is looking for love again. (ITV)

Another blast from the past confirmed for All Stars in series four's Kaz Crossley, who made it to third place with Josh Denzel but is still looking for lasting love.

She said: "The first experience I had was so amazing and also so much fun! I’m even more mature now so I'm ready to find a relationship."

Asked about knowing some of the Islanders this time, she said: "I’m really excited, but I love surprises so I hope I’m surprised in there! It’ll be nice to mingle with people from different series, especially as series four was so long ago now. If I see some faces I recognise, I’ll be really happy."

Nas Majeed (series 6)

Nas Majeed wants to find lasting love. (ITV)

Series six star Nas Majeed had a pretty successful time on Love Island — he might only have had four days as a couple with Eva Zapico in the villa before they were dumped, but they continued their relationship on the outside for years.

Majeed said: "It was so much fun the first time around, waking up every day with a smile on my face — it feels like a full circle moment. It was quite successful for me the first time around, I was with Eva for four years. So I’m hoping that Love Island can come through again and make it everlasting."

Talking about what he was looking for, he said: "Someone who can make me laugh… Although I feel like I laugh at everything! Someone kind, considerate, and caring — it’s fundamental stuff. Someone who can match my high energy, being silly and goofy, but also enjoy chilling and going to garden centres. Clubcards… I can’t wait to get one of those and start collecting points with someone."

Catherine Agbaje (series 10)

Catherine Agbaje has been tempted back to the villa. (ITV)

Fan favourite Catherine Agbaje will be fresh in viewers' minds as she first took part in series 10, which aired in 2023.

Agbaje coupled up with Zachariah Noble, Scott van der Sluis and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson while first on the show, but did not manage to find lasting love. She said: "I want to find love again, I want to give it another shot because it works!"

Offering her best advice to other singles, she added: "Just be yourself, focus on yourself and don’t stay if you see red flags."

Olivia Hawkins (series 9)

Olivia Hawkins will bring the drama back to the villa. (ITV)

Every Love Island villa needs a little drama, and show bosses are sure to be banking on Olivia Hawkins to provide some must-see scenes.

Back in the 2023 series, Hawkins was involved in a love triangle with last year's All Stars winner Tom Clare and Zara Denis, while she also had a few words for Kai Fagan after the Casa Amor controversy.

She said of returning for All Stars: "I’m still single and getting close to my thirties, I feel ready for it now. I’m ready to meet a nice man.

"People misinterpret my honesty and how real I am. I think I am just very honest and upfront - and people take it the wrong way. Maybe sometimes I do need to keep my opinions to myself but, I’m unapologetically myself. You can never please everyone and I’m OK with being a marmite character."

Ronnie Vint (series 11)

Ronnie Vint was a star of Love Island 2024. (ITV)

Series 11 star Ronnie Vint has barely been away from the show - he took part in the summer series in 2024, but despite leaving vowing to give things a go with Harriet Blackmore, but it didn't work out.

He said: "I learnt so much from my experience last time. I left with Harriett and from the time we left, I thought it was going well, but obviously it ended. In the villa I was always in ‘triangles’ and what not, but I feel like I’ve grown up a lot since then. You have to wise up. So, not in a bad way to Harriett, but I’m in a good position to find someone now and move on."

Vint's previous time in the villa included awkward scenes over Blackmore's links with Sean Stone and Joey Essex, and asked what he hoped for from the All Stars series Vint replied: "Hopefully less triangles…"

Scott Thomas (series 2)

Love Island celeb Scott Thomas wants to find his perfect match. (ITV)

Love Island fans will need to cast their minds all the way back to series two to remember Scott Thomas' first appearance in the villa, but he is a constant in the public eye thanks to his famous family.

His brothers are soap and TV stars Ryan and Adam Thomas, while Scott has made a name for himself with his popular celebrity podcast Learning As I Go - which has featured a few Love Islanders.

Now, at 36 he's back on the show and looking for love as he said: "I’ve been on a massive journey over the last five years; I’ve been working on sobriety, personal growth, self development, when I first went into the villa I was still a bit of a boy… I feel like I finally know who I am. It might sound cheesy, but I’m ready to settle down and I’ve never been open to saying those words. Where better than Love Island?"

Scott, whose ex Kady McDermott returned as a bombshell in the 2023 series, said he was hoping to find a relationship just like his brother's. Asked who he wanted to be like, he said: "My brother, Adam and his wife Caroline. They have an amazing relationship. I always say I want to find ‘my Caroline’. They are still madly in love. Also watching Sophie (Piper) and Josh (Ritchie) from All Stars one having belly laughs was great as well."

India Reynolds (series 5)

India Reynolds wants to find a boyfriend for 2025. (ITV)

Series five Islander India Reynolds says her New Year's resolution is to find a boyfriend - but as she doesn't like dating apps, she's looking to the TV show to do the work for her: "I’ve been single for two and a half years and I think it’s time to settle down. I don’t put any effort into dating and I don't really like meeting people from apps so I’m looking forward to getting to know people in the villa.

Reynolds was a bombshell last time and finished in third place with Ovie Soko, but is now looking for a new romance.

It seems Curtis Pritchard's coffee-making compulsion could be for her, as she said she was looking for "someone that’s kind and considerate to everyone around them, small things like checking everyone's ok or making cups of tea - that’s a definite green flag."

Luca Bish (series 8)

Luca Bish is taking a second chance at love. (ITV)

Luca Bish made the final with Michael Owen's daughter Gemma in his original 2022 run, but the pair are no longer together and he has since appeared on Celebrity MasterChef.

The series eight star said: "I had such a good time last time, why not? I get to have a good time with the possibility of ending up with someone."

He added of his first series: "It taught me so much about myself, especially as I can go back and watch it. It’s good to reflect. I think that it’s not the mistakes that define us, it’s the lessons and what we learn from them that makes us."

Bish said that he was looking for "someone I can be myself with. I want to feel free and not be worried about what that person thinks of me. I want someone who accepts me for who I am."

Elma Pazar (series 5)

Elma Pazar is hoping for a longer stay in the villa. (ITV)

There'll be another series five Islander in the villa as Elma Pazar makes her return, this time hoping to stay the full course.

Pazar was briefly coupled with Anton Danyluk before being dumped from the villa and said: "I want to have fun and I want to give it a proper go this time, my time was cut short the first time round and who knows, I could be the next Sophie (Piper) and Josh (Ritchie) or Molly (Smith) and Tom (Clare)!"

She added: "I like a ‘dad bod’. I just want a normal geezer, really. Ideally, I’d like to find someone who isn’t shallow, has strong family values, and a real sense of drive and ambition. I like a cheeky chappy, but I’m not after a class clown—I want someone I can have deep conversations with."

Marcel Somerville (series 3)

There could be an awkward reunion for Marcel Somerville. (ITV)

Will there be a rekindled spark, or simply awkward scenes when Marcel Somerville is reunited with his ex Gabby Allen in the All Stars villa?

The series three star is currently in the process of getting divorced from Rebecca Vieira who he married in 2022, and said: "I thought that I’d completed love and found my happily ever after – but the universe had a different plan. Somehow every time my life’s at a crossroads, I’ve got the opportunity to do Love Island. So I thought, why not?"

He added of his previous partnership with Allen: "I don’t know if I rushed into my relationship last time. I might play it a little bit slower this time around. Last time we were flying through at the start and then we got towards the end of the show and we started to slow down a little bit. So maybe if I start slower it might be a different experience."

Who is rumoured for Love Island: All Stars 2025?

While we now know the starting line-up, Love Island is of course famous for bringing in bombshells to shake things up throughout the series.

Could any of these familiar faces be making a late entrance to the South African villa?

Paige Thorne (series 8)

Paige Thorne is rumoured to be heading back to the show. (Getty Images)

Another 2022 contestant who could make a comeback is Paige Thorne, who hit headlines a number of times during her first appearance on the dating show.

She was coupled up with Jacques O'Neill who decided to leave the villa mid-series, and then recoupled with Adam Collard, a controversial former contestant who came back for a second shot at romance.

Thorne and Collard have since split, and with rumours that Thorne just missed out on being in the cast for the first All Stars series, could this be her year?

Tyrique Hyde (series 10)

Tyrique Hyde was a Love Island fan favourite. (Getty Images)

Could popular 2023 contestant Tyrique Hyde be giving love another chance on the dating show?

He was a runner-up with Ella Thomas who he later split from, but the pair have been spotted spending time together more recently so it isn't clear whether Hyde is off the market.

Grace Jackson (series 11)

Grace Jackson rowed with Joey Essex in Love Island 2024. (Getty Images)

She's only just left the summer series, but Grace Jackson may well have felt short changed enough by her first Love Island appearance to give All Stars a whirl.

Jackson reunited with her real-life ex Joey Essex when she arrived as a bombshell in Love Island 2024, but despite initially seeming devoted to each other they went through a nasty on-air split with vicious rows.

She briefly recoupled with Reuben Collins but the spark quickly fizzled, leaving Jackson single again.

Lucinda Strafford (series 7)

Lucinda Strafford has already returned to Love Island Australia. (Getty Images)

It's a few years since we first met Lucinda Strafford in the villa as she first appeared in the 2021 series, but the reality star has certainly not turned her back on Love Island.

She later took part in the Australian version of the show, but could she be tempted back a third time this winter?

Who won't be in the Love Island: All Stars 2025 cast?

Zara McDermott

Zara McDermott isn't expected to appear in Love Island: All Stars. (WireImage)

She's now a big star with a Strictly Come Dancing series and some serious documentaries to her name, but Zara McDermott's TV career began back in the 2018 villa.

Bosses might not have been expecting McDermott to be available for All Stars as until recently she was in a five-year relationship with Sam Thompson, but as the pair have allegedly recently split, some Love Island fans might be wondering whether she could be headed to South Africa.

However, it's still very early days for newly-single McDermott and according to The Sun, ITV wouldn't sign her because they wouldn't want to risk upsetting Thompson, who won the broadcaster's I'm A Celebrity in 2023 and regularly appears on This Morning.

Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor did All Stars 2024 and is in Dancing On Ice this year. (ITV)

Love Island 2019 star Chris Taylor was already in the 2024 All Stars cast and has remained popular with viewers, taking part in Celebs Go Dating in 2024.

However, Taylor has already been snapped up by ITV's Dancing On Ice, which airs at the same time as Love Island: All Stars, so he'll be heading for the ice rather than another sunshine break this winter.

Molly Smith and Tom Clare

Tom Clare and Molly Smith are renovating their first home together. (Getty Images for the NTA's)

All Stars 2024's winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare definitely don't need to look for love again as they're one of the show's big success stories.

Since being crowned the champions of the first All Stars series, they have bought their first home together which they are busy renovating, and have said they are aiming for marriage and children at some point further down the line.

All Stars 2024 contestants

The All Stars 2024 cast probably won't be back. (ITV)

It's expected that the All Stars 2024 Islanders - who included Liberty Poole, Luis Morrison, Hannah Elizabeth, Kaz Kamwi, Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Harrison - will not make a return to South Africa this time.

Other stars from last winter who we'd be surprised to see back in the villa include Callum Jones, Jess Gale, Jake Cornish and Mitchel Taylor.

However, bucking the trend is All Stars 2024 contestant Anton Danyluk, who appears to have hinted at another shot at romance on the show.

At new year, the 2019 and 2024 Islander showed off the results of his hard work in the gym, beginning his post with: "Since I’ve been away I’ve been prepping for TV."

Some fans took it as a hint that he could be doing Love Island again, while others thought he might be in training for series two of Love Island Games.

When is Love Island: All Stars back on TV?

You won't have long to wait to watch some familiar faces looking for love all over again, as the 2025 All Stars series is set to launch on Monday, 13 January at 9pm on ITV2.

Episodes will continue nightly, with Saturday instalments airing as an unseen bits round-up from the week rather than new action.

The first All Stars series ran for 31 episodes, ending in mid-February, and this year's series is expected to continue for a similar number of weeks.

Love Island: All Stars returns to ITV2 at 9pm on 13 January.