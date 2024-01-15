Love Island All Stars live updates: Maya Jama welcomes fan favourites to the villa

Love Island's Maya Jama introduces the show. (ITV)

TV presenter Maya Jama is back on our screens with spin off series Love Island All Stars - and so are some very familiar faces. Jama has been a huge hit with viewers since she took over presenting Love Island in 2023 and she also hosts spin-off Love Island Games.

Stars from the past series are returning as they hope to find love again in the £1.2million South African villa. Exes from season seven Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish will meet again in the villa but will they give their love a second chance?

Also joining them are memorable past Love Island stars Hannah Elizabeth, Anton Danyluk, Georgia Steele, Chris Taylor, Kaz Kamwi, Toby Aromolaran, Georgia Harrison, Demi Jones, Luis Morrison and Mitchel Taylor. Will there be a match made in heaven among them?

Since leaving the villa, their lives have been in the public eye and fans of the show will know the islanders well. Some of the Love Island stars have been at the centre of scandals from being duped into having a romance with a conman to being the victim of revenge porn. However, the Love Island All Stars islanders remain determined to have success with romance.

There have been some incredible success stories to come from Love Island including engaged stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury as well as married Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt. Will the Love Island All Stars cast find true happiness now they are making their return to the villa?

There will be no Casa Amor this series but there are going to be plenty of new twists to keep audiences at home hooked. Follow all the latest updates from the villa in our live blog below...

