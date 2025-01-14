Love Island All Stars' Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen's shock split and history

What happened between Love Island All Stars' Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen after they fell for each other in 2017?

Love Island All Stars is almost looking a little like Celebrity Ex on the Beach with some of its 2025 choices.

Islanders Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen fell in love on the 2017 series in the Mallorcan villa. Fast forward nearly eight years later, they're going to be thrown back into each other's lives on the Love Island All Stars but this time in South Africa.

Since their break up, Somerville has even got married to Rebecca Vieira and had a son Roman. While he may still be legally married, it's over and he's ready to look for love again. Will sparks still be there between the Blazin' Squad star and Allen or have they been burned too badly to get back together?

Read more

Gabby, Curtis, Kaz, Luca, Nas, India, Maya, Marcel, Elma, Catherine, Olivia, Ronnie, Scott are starring on Love Island All Stars. (ITV)

Why did Marcel and Gabby split?

Back in 2018, Somerville and Allen's break up shocked the UK showbiz circuit. Allen herself at the time sid she was "in shock". She wrote on Instagram: "Thank you to everyone for your kind messages, love and support. It's been tough couple of days, I think I might still be in a bit of shock! But I'm sure in time I will be OK. I have the best family and friends around me. I'm a lucky girl."

ADVERTISEMENT

Just one day later, Somerville dropped the bombshell that he had cheated on Allen during a romantic getaway to Mexico after reports the couple had a row. The musician hoped she would be able to forgive him and said he would regret it forever.

Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville met on Love Island in 2017. (Getty)

His spokesperson told MailOnline at the time: "Sadly the rumours are true, Gabby and Marcel have split up. Marcel can't really defend his actions as he knows he did wrong and will regret it forever.

"Marcel is upset that he broke the heart of someone he loves and someone that he shared so many special moments with, but with all the good times there are difficult times, and sadly Marcel and Gabby had been in a bad place at this stage.

"Gabby was a special part of my Marcel's life, and he hopes one day she can find it in herself to forgive him. He knows what he did was wrong and is extremely sad about how he has hurt Gabby."

Will Marcel and Gabby get back together?

Marcel is starring on Love Island All Stars. (ITV)

Even Love Island All Stars host Maya Jama is rooting for the couple to get back together.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said: "Marcel is such a sweetheart, Gabby is just the loveliest human as well. So, I'm kind of rooting for them to get back together, but who knows, they could end up in a cute friendship. We're not sure at this point but neither of them know the other’s going in, so that's going to be just fireworks anyway."

Gabby Allen is returning to Love Island All Stars. (ITV)

Relationship history

Summer 2017 Sparks flew between Somerville and Allen in the Love Island villa. They fall for each other and make it all the way to the final where they come in fourth place.

September 2017 The couple are planning to buy a house together in the real world. Allen told Yahoo UK: "We’re looking for a house at the moment to buy together and we hope to be living in it by Christmas. We’re great and Marcel is literally amazing. He’s up in Liverpool tonight doing an appearance … and I can’t wait for the Blazin’ Squad reunion so yeah look out for that."

Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville pictured at the NTAs in 2018. (Getty)

February 2018 Allen said marriage was on the cards for the couple during an interview on This Morning. She said: "We've discussed whether we'd get married abroad. We've only been together for eight months, so you'd think it would be quick. But it's so magnified that it's already spoken about."

May 2018 Allen and Somerville split up after it emerged Somerville cheated on Gabby during their Mexican getaway.

January 2025 The exes are reunited in the Love Island All Stars villa.