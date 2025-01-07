Love Island's Maya Jama addresses Ekin-Su All Stars rumours

Speaking on This Morning, the ITV dating show host promised the Love Island: All Stars bombshells will be "really jaw-dropping".

What did you miss?

Love Island: All Stars host Maya Jama has addressed rumours that Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu will be joining the series as she promised that the bombshell contestants would be "really jaw-dropping".

Jama, who is already in South Africa ahead of the dating show's start, told This Morning that she was remaining tight-lipped on who the bombshells would be but teased that there would be "explosions". The Masked Singer judge also shared how much she was looking forward to seeing exes Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville realise that each other were in the villa.

Love Island: All Stars has just confirmed its series two starting line-up, and while it contains many fan favourites, some viewers might be disappointed that Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu who was rumoured for the cast is not included.

However, there is always a chance the 2022 winner could return as a bombshell, and host Maya Jama tried her best to dodge confirming or denying the rumours in a chat with This Morning on Tuesday.

What, how, and why?

Maya Jama is the host of Love Island: All Stars. (ITV)

Asked whether Cülcüloğlu could be back, Jama said: "Bombshells are such a touchy subject because they're supposed to be bombshells, they've got to be a secret. But I know there's going to be explosions and I know it's going to be really jaw-dropping."

As hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard pressed her for an answer about Cülcüloğlu, she added: "Who knows. Actually, they don't tell me much so I'm in a safe zone of not actually knowing who the bombshells are right now."

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is rumoured to be returning as a bombshell. (Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The confirmed cast for the series which returns on Monday includes exes Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville, as well as familiar stars Curtis Pritchard, Luca Bish, Scott Thomas and Catherine Agbaje.

Jama said: "I'm mostly intrigued by the exes getting back in there, though, obviously because drama.

"I'm such a fan of both of them and that series was one of my favourites. Marcel's such a sweetheart, Gabby's the loveliest human as well, so I'm rooting for them to get back together. But who knows, they could end up in a cute friendship — we're not sure at this point. Neither of them know the other is going in, so that's going to be fireworks anyway."

What else did Maya Jama say about the Love Island: All Stars cast?

The starting line-up includes some familiar faces. (ITV)

Like any Love Island fan, Jama can't wait to see the former Islanders back on screen. She said: "I'm feeling excited, I've been a fan since series one so I know all of them and seeing the line-up now I'm like ok, drama, excitement, hopefully some love and maybe some potential forever romances."

Former Dancing with the Stars pro Curtis Pritchard is one of the most high-profile returns to the villa and Jama said: "He's such a loverboy. He'll fall for somebody and he's got the cutest little heart as well."

She added of Pritchard, who coupled with Amy Hart and Maura Higgins in his first series: "I'm really excited to see Curtis in there, he's done his rounds, he's gone through a few of them. You know what, he's on the hunt for love, sometimes you've got to kiss a few frogs or whatever you call it. Not that anyone's a frog."

Jama said of series two star Scott Thomas' return: "I'm intrigued by the ones who haven't been on Love Island in a really long time. It's such a different world now, it's such a different game, and seeing how he adapts to new season Love Island is going to be interesting."

This Morning airs on ITV1 at 10am on weekdays.