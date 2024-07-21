Love Island’s Callum Macleod expecting first child with wife Jade

Former Love Island contestant Callum Macleod has announced he and wife Jade are expecting their first child together.

The Welshman was partnered with eventual winner Amber Gill in 2019 at the beginning of series five before he was dumped from the ITV dating show after failing to make a romantic connection.

On Sunday, Macleod posted a selection of photos to his Instagram, the first of which showed the couple on a cliff top next to the sea, with the father-to-be holding photos of an ultrasound scan.

Another photo showed the Macleods with a positive pregnancy test.

He captioned the post: “The best things in life are THREE…”

Former Love Islanders, including Lucie Donlan, Elma Pazar and Yewande Biala, congratulated the couple.

In October 2022, Macleod posted a video of his proposal to his long-term partner alongside the caption “We’re getting married!!!” and they married in June 2023.

Series five of Love Island also included fan-favourites Amy Hart, Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins, as well as Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, who have a daughter together.