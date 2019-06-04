Love Island enrages viewers as Tommy breaks up their favourite couple

From Digital Spy

Love Island has already shaken up its first two couples, leaving viewers stunned and angered by the results.

We'll skip right to the bad news: boxer Tommy Fury properly ticked off viewers and his new coupling partner Lucie Donlan by stealing her away from her previous partner Joe Garratt.

The couples were surprised at the end of the premiere episode with the arrival of Tommy and Curtis Pritchard, both of whom were given the power to break up two of the new couples.

Their arrival caused ripples in the villa immediately, and we're not just talking about their muscles! Amber seemed instantly willing to leave her partner Callum for Tommy, but the boxer was torn between her and Lucie.

Lucie had previously been caught in a love triangle with her partner Joe and Anton, meaning she'd now be in the infamous love square.

"At the moment, the girl I want to pursue is going to be Lucie," Tommy said. "She’s a surfer, she goes to the gym. Her body is banging. She has beautiful eyes, a beautiful face, beautiful everything.”

Amber tried her best to turn Tommy's head, and when it came time for him to make his final decision, it seemed like her strategising may have paid off.

“As it stands right now, it’s 50/50 [between the two girls]," he admitted. "I’m being honest with you, I don’t know.”