Love Island viewers love the drama of 'funniest dumping ever'

Love Island showed audiences the Grafties, but the drama got going even before the awards and clips were shown.

What did you miss?

Every single Love Island viewer expected drama on Sunday night's episode, in which islanders were given awards voted for by the public — the Grafties. But nobody imagined that the awards ceremony would begin with a shock dumping.

It was the end of the road for Harry Baker and Lola Deluca, who only entered the villa a few days ago and were effectively forced together in the most recent recoupling. Their Love Island journey proved to be short and sweet, but they gave us all a very dramatic moment indeed.

What, how and why?

Lola Deluca was dumped after just five days in the Love Island villa. (ITV)

The Love Island contestants were all smiles as they prepared for the Grafties, with secrets primed to tumble out. However, the first category to arrive on screen was "least favourite couple" and the islanders were informed that the public had been voting for their favourite couple.

Three couples took their place at the bottom of the vote — Grace and Reuben, Lola and Harry, and Jess and Ayo. It was subsequently revealed that Lola and Harry had finished in last place, with the couple sheepishly standing up to accept their award.

Harry said: "Thank you to the public. At the end of the day, at least we won something. A win is a win." But he was surprised when he received a text, declaring that the duo would have to leave immediately.

Harry barely finished his acceptance speech at the Grafties before the Love Island producers struck. (ITV)

Viewers were quick to react to the entirely unexpected development, with one viewer calling it the "funniest dumping ever" and another joking that it was a "brutal way to get dumped".

There was also a lot of praise for the producers who came up with the dumping twist, with one fan saying that "producers aren’t playing" after immediately following Harry's speech with the dumping.

Harry and Lola didn't even get to say a big goodbye, disappearing from the villa quickly so that everyone else could move on to the drama of the Grafties. This, of course, is often the problem with being a late-stage bombshell. Unless the new arrival couples up with an established islander, it's difficult to make an impact.

What else happened on Love Island?

Jessy and Joey found themselves in the heart of the action during the Grafties. (ITV)

Unsurprisingly, Joey Essex ended up in the thick of the carnage as the Grafties unfolded. He was part of a huge row involving Josh Oyinsan and Sean Stone, after Josh was called out for being part of a one-sided relationship. Joey also won the award for being the villa's biggest pot-stirrer, which left him far from happy.

In the preview for the following night's episode, viewers got to see Joey land himself in even further trouble as a result of what he called his "secret mission" for Mimii Ngulube. The trailer concluded with Jessy Potts walking away from Joey after a huge row at the firepit, declaring that she was "tapping out" of the situation.

