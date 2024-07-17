Love Island fans left on cliffhanger over Joey Essex and Jessy's fate

Jessy looked devastated as she waited to hear whether Joey would be moving on again with another Bombshell.

What did you miss?

Love Island fans were left on a cliffhanger as they waited to find out whether yet another Bombshell would choose to couple up with Joey Essex - dumping Jessy Potts in the process.

TOWIE star Joey is on his third couple of the series so far, but appears to have had his head turned once again by latest new arrival Lola Deluca.

After an uncomfortable episode of Jessy glaring at her newest love rival, the update from the villa ended just before Lola announced which of the boys she had chosen to steal.

What, how, and why?

Joey Essex could be poised to break yet another heart on Love Island - but viewers will have to wait until tomorrow night to find out whether his partner Jessy Potts will be dumped.

Bombshell Lola Deluca wasted no time in getting to know Joey when she entered the villa in last night's episode, and on Wednesday viewers saw Joey appear to have his head turned yet again as he told her: "Me and Jessy we ain't had that exclusive chat at all, we ain't in a relationship."

Lola is about to make her decision on who to steal. (ITV)

But Jessy - his third partner in the series so far - was shown glaring at the pair as they chatted and telling some of the other girls: "If he fancies her - tell me. If not - shut it down."

When it came to Lola's firepit announcement about who she was planning on stealing at the end of the episode, Jessy was already in tears before Lola even began speaking.

However, the episode ended before fans got to find out whether or not Lola had decided to pick Joey, but many of them pointed out that Jessy should never have expected Joey to be loyal.

Jessy is not happy about the latest developments in the villa. (ITV)

One viewer commented on X: "Jessy you only just realized you can't trust Joey Essex," as someone else added: "Sorry but if the new girl picks Joey, Jessy can’t really be mad at her. He definitely didn’t shut it down like he’s made out to jessy."

Another person wrote: "Can’t feel too bad for Jessy tbh. It’s what she helped do to Grace. Joey is an unserious fellow."

Someone else commented: "Jessy shouldnt be this comfortable that relationship isnt making it past heathrow."

What else happened on Love Island?

The latest challenge in the villa stirred up resentments and rivalries amongst the cast as they were forced to pick Islanders to kiss and give confronting opinions on their co-stars.

Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davies were left annoyed with Ayo Odukoya when he named Nicole as the contestant he thought would do anything to get to the final.

Matilda Draper was also angry, with her partner Sean Stone after he chose to kiss new girl Lola during the task.

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm.

Read more: Love Island