Love Island All Stars cast's biggest scandals including £32k scam victim

When Love Island All Stars hits our screens on January 15, we already know the islanders very well from their previous appearances and everyone has been keeping track on how they've been doing since leaving the villa.

Some of the stars have been at the centre of scandals from being duped into having a romance with a conman to being the victim of revenge porn. However, despite the big personalities and controversy surrounding some of the stars, the line-up has been criticised as "dull" by many on social media.

Among the comments, one wrote: "this is the lineup?" Another asked: "ugh why is the love island lineup so dry." More people weighed in on the conversation saying: "Love Island should keep the all star season, return when you’ve got a real lineup."

Others defended the ITV show's line-up saying: "I mean it was never going to be the actual big “all stars” because they’ve moved on with their lives & are famous/loved up enough, but this is a pretty decent B-list lineup!"

Georgia Steel

Georgia Steel is now appearing on Love Island All Stars. (ITV)

Georgia Steel hasn't let her bad luck in love put her off as she heads back to the villa. After rocketing to fame on the show, the Love Island contestant set her sights on Medi Abalimba. Once upon a time he had shown promise as a professional footballer but when it didn't work out, Abalimba then turned to a life of crime as documented in ITV's The Football Fraudster. When Steel fell for him, he spent around 32,000 on her credit cards without her realising.

Their whirlwind six-week relationship was stopped in its tracks when her manager broke the news to her that the former footballer was a convicted fraudster. Her manager only knew about the relationship because of a pap photograph being splashed across headlines.

Speaking about her experience late last year, she told Christine Lampard on Lorraine: "If I never had that pap shot I would never have found out. My manager at the time told me he was a convicted fraudster and I'd been going on dates with a criminal. I was absolutely devastated. That whole trust was broken.

"I rang my accountant and checked my accounts and found out a lot of money had been taken. He'd copied my card. If you're a victim of something like this, there's nothing you can do to change this. He was very showy. He liked to make you feel very comfortable. It's clever because you're relaxed and think he'd be the last person to take your money. He's using other people's cards to make you feel that way.

"For my birthday he very kindly gave me a diamond ring for my birthday. But that was one of the purchases he'd made using my card. At the time I was in denial. I like to turn it into a positive. I'm 25 now. I was a victim, that's very sad and devastating for me but I have a platform to help people. Medhi is someone who won't stop the only way to stop him is to share his identity to make him known."

Georgia Harrison

Georgia Harrison is taking part in Love Island All Stars in 2024. (ITV)

Georgia Harrison is turning over a new leaf too and starting fresh with a stint on Love Island All Stars. Last year, she won a legal battle against her ex-boyfriend Stephen Bear who was sent to jail for 21 months after making a private video of them having sex public on OnlyFans.

The Love Island star has spoken about the harrowing impact the revenge porn has had on her life in an ITV documentary Revenge Porn: Georgia Vs Bear. Following the case, the reality TV star said: "Georgia Harrison sex tape was one of the most searched things on Google that week - I literally just wanted to shut the world out and scream."

The experience had changed her life forever. Speaking on camera in the documentary, she said: "I don't know what to do anymore. I've had my dignity and my privacy ripped beneath me, I've had my life changed forever. I've lost self-respect, I feel guilt, I feel ashamed... and he is just laughing, joking, having the time of his life."

Anton Danyluk

Anton Danyluk in Love Island All Stars. (ITV)

Anton Danyluk's mum Sherie Ann apologised back in 2019 when a photograph of her son blacked up as Mr T from the A Team emerged on social media. The photograph was taken on Halloween in 2013 and he had darkened his skin.

The gym boss was starring on Love Island for the first time when the scandal rocked the UK showbiz circles and at the time Danyluk faced calls to be pulled from our screens. The photograph was found on his gym Facebook page - The Ranch.

As her son was unable to respond at the time, the concerned mum said in a statement: "Given that Anton has no right to reply, I wanted to take the opportunity to assure everyone that my son, who himself is mixed heritage, is not a racist.

"As his mother I know he would be mortified to be labelled in such a way, and would whole heartedly apologise to anyone offended by this picture. There was absolutely no racist intent and almost six years down the line, I know it’s not the way Anton would ever behave today."

Luis Morrison

Luis Morrison is appearing on Love Island All Stars. (ITV)

Luis Morrison had already found love in the villa with Cally Jane Beech in 2015 but their relationship wasn't meant to last. They continued to develop their love in the real world and welcomed a daughter in 2017. But when they split, Beech accused her partner of cheating on her.

At the time, she wrote: "Took Luis back when he cheated on me while I was having his baby with the hopes of saving my family. Problem is it takes two to make one, I do everything for that lil girl. Everyone who knows me knows!"

In another post, she wrote on social media: "When your ex rants on about wanting you back yet is on every girl going... how embarrassing …. jog on with your stripper, I’m just sat here being the shining diamond while you continue to pick up your pebbles .... getting quite a collection ain’t ya."

In response, Morrison publicly vowed that he never cheated saying he was being "painted in a certain way which is not true". The Love Island star went onto have a son with Chloe Elizabeth in 2020 but the couple later split.

