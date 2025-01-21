Love Island viewers predict contestant will walk after he breaks down in tears

Luca Bish was comforted by the other Islanders after he started to cry

What did you miss?

Love Island fans are convinced that Luca Bish is set to leave the villa.

The 25-year-old became tearful in the latest episode of the All Stars edition of the ITV dating show, crying as he sat in the garden. "I don’t know what I’m doing here," he admitted as he brushed away tears.

Bish's fellow Islanders rushed to comfort him and he later calmed down, but viewers think his days on the island are numbered and that he is going to quit.

What, how and why?

The reality star — who is in a platonic couple with Kaz Crossley — got upset in the wake of Tina Stinnes deciding to couple up with Scott Thomas. He had formed a connection with Stinnes but she decided to pair up with Thomas, leaving Bish without a romance in sight.

It all appeared to get to him in the episode which aired on Monday, 20 January, and he explained that being on the show was "peaks and troughs" and that he was experiencing a trough.

"I don’t know what I’m doing here," he said, as his fellow contestants looked after him.

Luca Bish was in tears on the show. (ITV screengrab)

What did viewers say?

Many viewers are now predicting that Bish will be the next person to leave the island.

"Does anyone else think that Luca’s gonna leave?" one asked on X. "Luca is gonna leave!!!" said another.

"I’m like 94.8% sure that Luca will quit this show," commented someone else. Another posted on the platform: "Oh Luca is definitely gonna walk."

"I actually want to go in the villa and give Luca a hug," remarked someone else, as another Love Island fan said: "I actually feel for Luca - he's younger than the others and I think he feels out of his depth."

Somebody else commented: "Luca needs to leave that villa I don't think he has it in him to handle it for a second time."

Others suggested that the arrival of Grace Jackson could change things. Jackson — who appeared on the latest series of Love Island — has returned as a bombshell and turned plenty of heads, including Bish's.

"Shipping Luca and Grace they could be a power couple," one fan said. "Grace and Luca would be HOT," said another.

Bish did find love the first time he was on the show. He was a contestant in series eight and was in a relationship with footy star Michael Owen's daughter Gemma. However, their relationship didn't end up going the distance.

Love Island: All Stars continues at 9pm on Tuesday, 21 January on ITV2.