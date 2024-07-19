Love Island fans worry 'scary scenes are coming' for Mimii as Grafties loom

Viewers think Sunday night's episode could be the most dramatic yet when the 'secret mission' scene is exposed.

Love Island fans are worried for Mimii at the Grafties. (ITV)

What did you miss?

Love Island viewers are worried Mimii Ngulube is set for devastating scenes when the ITV2 show's controversial Grafties air on Sunday night.

The Grafties are viewer-voted awards for favourite moments from the series, with past categories including things like Unfinished Business and Epic Fail.

It threatens to jeopardise Mimii's relationship with Josh Oyinsan as her awkward attempted secret rendezvous on the terrace with ex Ayo Odukoya is expected to feature.

What, how, and why?

Ever since Joey Essex dropped a bombshell on the villa by mentioning the "secret mission" that Mimii put him up to behind Josh's back, Love Island fans have been worried her relationship with Josh is about to come crumbling down.

Mimii was originally coupled up with Ayo, but after he left her for Jess Spencer in Casa Amor there was unfinished business between the pair - despite her new romance with Josh.

Viewers loved seeing the couple commit to each other during a date in Friday's episode, but there is a cloud hanging over their happiness as Josh does not yet know that Mimii tried to arrange a secret chat with Ayo behind his back.

Mimii had asked Joey to get Ayo to meet her on the terrace and was seen crawling across the floor to stay out of sight of the other Islanders, but was left embarrassed when Ayo declined the invite.

Although Josh and Mimii have now agreed that they are "closed off" from meeting anyone else on the show, it looks like the Grafties - due to air on Sunday - could reveal all after Mimii insisted to Josh that there had been no secret mission.

Could things be about to go wrong for Mimii and Josh? (ITV)

One viewer commented on X: "Closed off? Scary scenes are coming." Someone else agreed: "I’m scared for the grafties I’m praying for you mims."

Another Love Island fan wrote: "I need Josh to see that terrace scene for himself. They need to send a “special delivery”."

One person commented: "I really hope that this graffties goes well for josh and mimii, I’m literally at the edge of my seat."

Another viewer added: "Oh snap The Grafties please don’t show mimi on her knees again!! I beg." "The grafties are Sunday night lord Good luck Mimii," wrote someone else.

What else happened on Love Island?

Lola and Harry were left with each other. (ITV)

The series is racing towards the final as Friday featured the last recoupling, leaving contestants in the pairs they are hoping can win.

Few surprises were in store for viewers as most stayed with their current partner, but Reuben Collins swapped Lola Deluca for his previous partner Grace Jackson - leaving Lola with her fellow Bombshell Harry Baker.

Although Grace and Reuben were thrilled to be back together, there were awkward scenes between Harry and Lola as he described their new partnership as "not bad news" and "it is what it is".

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm.

