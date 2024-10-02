“Love Island”'s Serena Page Reveals 'Next Step' in Kordell Beckham Relationship Is Engagement, But 'We Need Time' (Exclusive)

The 25-year-old gives PEOPLE an update on her and Kordell's relationship two months after they were crowned the winners of 'Love Island USA' season 6

Michael Loccisano/Getty Kordell Beckham and Serena Page attend IHG Hotels & Resorts' US Open Grand Slam Social on August 21, 2024 in New York City.

Love Island USA's Serena Page knows what comes next in her relationship with Kordell Beckham — but she's not in a rush.

The 25-year-old Houston native tells PEOPLE that she and her boyfriend are "progressing" in their relationship two months after leaving the villa in Fiji, but they're trying to move at the pace that a "normal relationship would and not as fast as it does in the villa."

"We're able to just come out and slow things down a bit," Serena says.

She and Kordell, 22, who won season 6 of the Peacock dating competition, became officially boyfriend and girlfriend days after leaving the villa, but that's all the steps they're interested in taking for now.

As she looks to the future, Serena says that living together "is not the next step" for the couple. "My finger's still empty," she points out.

"No apartment. There's none of that. The next step would be engagement," she reveals. "And we need some time for that."

"This is naked. It is nothing," she says, referring to her ring finger. "This is my apartment. My finger's empty and so is my apartment. I can live with you when we're engaged."

Ben Symons/Peacock Serena Page, Kordell Beckham win season 6 of 'Love Island USA'

Besides, life these days is already moving at 100 miles an hour for the former media planner. She says she's "definitely traveling" more now since she "didn't travel much at all before" as she reflects on how life has changed since she walked into the villa.

"I was working seven days a week. I was a workaholic," she says. "Now I'm having a little breather. Obviously, not much of a breather because I'm [traveling] all over the world."

There's one other big difference. "I mean also having a boyfriend. Haven't had one in a minute."

Kim Nunneley/Peacock Kordell Beckham and Serena Page on 'Love Island USA'

Speaking of travel, Serena's also gearing up for a big weekend in New York City with her BFF from the villa, JaNa Craig. The duo have partnered with Truly Hard Seltzer to celebrate the launch of the brand's Brunch Pack, and are hosting a Bottomless Brunch pop-up in the East Village on Oct. 5 to celebrate.

"I'm a brunch girly, through and through," Serena says. "JaNa's the same. She lives in Vegas, so you know how they get down for brunch. We get down for brunch too."

Love Island USA season 6 is now streaming on Peacock.



