“Love Island”'s Serena Page Says Leah Kateb Is 'Locked in For Life', Teases PPG Girls Trip with JaNa Craig (Exclusive)

The iconic trio has a girls' getaway coming up soon, Serena and JaNa tell PEOPLE

John Nacion/Getty (L-R) Serena Page, JaNa Craig and Leah Kateb attend the "Love Island USA: The Reunion" photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024 in New York City.

Not to worry, Love Island fans — PPG is as strong as ever!

Serena Page, JaNa Craig and Leah Kateb emerged from the villa in Fiji at the end of July as one of the internet's all-time favorite trios, dubbing themselves the "PowerPuff Girls," or "PPG" for short.

Two months after season 6 of Love Island USA came to an end — and Serena emerged as the season's winner with her now-boyfriend Kordell Beckham — the ladies are as tight-knit as ever.

"She is locked in for life," Serena, 25, tells PEOPLE of Leah, 25, during a joint interview with JaNa, 27.

Calling Leah "booked and busy" just like she and JaNa are, Serena teases, "We have a link-up soon."

"We're having a girl's getaway," she says. "Just the three of PPG."

Leah has previously told PEOPLE that there is "a lot in the making" for the trio, who are all now dating the boys they met in the villa. Serena and Kordell, 22, are official, as are JaNa and Kenny Rodriguez and Leah and Miguel Harichi.

"You guys will see more of us. We will be on your screens. We will be on your cell phones. Trust me, guys, we want to see you guys as much as you want to see us," Leah said in July.

"I never could have dreamed that you guys would support our friendship the way you have," she continued. "And it's such a sisterhood. Like, these are my girls."

Ben Symons/Peacock/Getty (L-R) JaNa Craig, Serena Page and Leah Kateb hugging on Love Island USA.

Life is going well overall for Serena and JaNa — who are partnering with Truly Hard Seltzer to celebrate the launch of the brand's new Brunch Pack — though they admit life looks "a lot different" than it did before the show.

"It's been fun," JaNa says, though she admits she's "been living out of my suitcase for the past two months. I don't even know what my apartment looks like anymore."

Serena is equally busy as she says she's "all over the world" traveling lately. "Having a boyfriend [is different too.] Haven't had one in a minute."



Love Island USA season 6 can be streamed in full on Peacock.



