Love Island showdown as new Bombshell confronted for being a player

Casey O'Gorman returned to the dating show for the third time, but Kaz Crossley did not give him a warm welcome after just being made single.

What did you miss?

Love Island: All Stars ended with a showdown after Casey O'Gorman joined the villa as the latest Bombshell contestant.

Kaz Crossley had just been made single after Bombshell Ekin-Su Culculoglu chose to steal Curtis Pritchard. But having hid her disappointment during the coupling, Crossley let rip on seeing O'Gorman arrive - making his third appearance on the ITV2 dating show, hosted by Maya Jama.

It all kicked off at the end of the episode on Tuesday, 14 January when Culculoglu got a text telling her to make her decision on which boy she would steal, breaking up a couple. Her announcement was quickly followed by O'Gorman's energetic entry.

What, how, and why?

Kaz Crossley confronted Casey on his arrival and called him a player. (ITV)

Culculoglu entered the show at the end of episode one as the first Bombshell. The contestants had already been paired up, according to the viewers votes. She was able to choose which three men she would like to go on a date with. She chose Curtis Pritchard, Scott Thomas and Ronnie Vint. While they were on the date the other girls from their couples Kaz Crossley, Elma Pazar and India Reynolds declared: "It's all over!" On his return Pritchard told his date Crossley: "I think I'll probably leave it to Scott."

Culculogu and Thomas had a flirty conversation by the firepit in which he likened her to Turkish dessert baklava. Culculogu told him: "Well, I mean, you'd have to try me and taste me to find out." She then asked him: "Are you quite a sexual person?" They both agreed they were with Culculogu saying: "I'm very touchy touchy. Like when I'm with someone, I'm not like frigid. I'll be like 'Let's do it here, let's do it on a plane."

She then chatted to Pritchard alone on the terrace, telling him: "I noticed something. You're a very good listener and you have very good eye contact, and that obviously comes from stage, doesn't it? I'm not gonna lie, I've never seen you in person, so when I saw you I was like, 'Oh hello.' You're not too bad, you know. Not too bad."

Later that evening she announced she had chosen to couple up with Pritchard. She said: "What led me to my decision was a feeling I had with this person when I was talking to him. It made me feel like they understood me, but I knew that there was more to this person than what they were just saying. So the person I want to steal tonight is... Curtis."

Before this announcement had properly sunk in, a voice could be heard shouting before O'Gorman arrived. He took part in Love Island in 2023 and the first series of Love Island: All Stars in 2024. During his time in All Stars he was coupled with Georgia Harrison, but they broke up.

Crossley - who appeared on the show in 2015 - declared: "Casey?!, Not again!" She then said: "I've heard that he's like f**ked over a few girls and obviously that's not, like I'm just like that's just like the word on the street. I'm just saying that you're not very nice to girls, that's what I've heard. Georgia is one of my best friends."

O'Gorman defended himself saying: "I've never f**ked over a girl on the show. I don't cause trouble. I'm a lover boy!" They then began shouting. O'Gorman said: "What the hell?" Crossley retorted: "Don't make me feel bad about it. I'm just being honest. It's not my opinion, it's just what I've heard. You're taking it really personally." O'Gorman told her: "Everyone there was a bit like 'woah! that was a bit f***ing much." Crossley fired back: "I don't care. You f***ked over my friend so what do you want me to do?"

Later she said to camera: "I know it's Casey's a player. Look how defensive he was. Someone who is that defensive is guilty. Casey has been in every single girl's DMs, sat in that row."

What else happened on Love Island: All Stars?

Ekin-Su says she does not care if her ex Davide arrives in the new All Stars show. (ITV)

Culculoglu insisted she would not care if her ex Davide Sanclimenti, who she won the show with in 2022, were to arrive on the island. Asked how she would feel about him being a bombshell she said: "I couldn't care. It's in the past and that's the old chapter and I'm here in the new chapter. Things didn't work out and you know, I'm here, so it is what it is round two."

Gabby Allen has already decided that Marcel Somerville has no chance with her as a couple. She told the other girls she felt better after their heart-to-heart but that she wanted to talk to the other guys and declare herself "open" as she was sure she would not develop feelings for Somerville.

What did viewers say?

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins split in 2020. (Getty Images)

Viewers felt Pritchard could not stop mentioning his ex-girlfriend Maura Higgins. The pair met on Love Island in 2019 and broke up in 2020. During a chat with Culculoglu Pritchard discovered she lived in the same building as Higgins in Essex.

One viewers wrote on social media platform X: "Curtis can’t stop mentioning Maura, omg. #LoveIslandAllStars" Another posted: "Everyone on #LoveIslandAllStars is like yeah the girl or guy i met etc and Curtis is maura maura maura. Do you think he still likes maura" Someone else commented: "what’s curtis obsession with maura??? i’m genuinely scared how many times he mentioned her #LoveIslandAllStars" And another tweeted: "Curtis it’s fine bro we know you were with Maura ! Must you mention her name so much ?! #LoveIslandAllStars"

Love Island: All Stars returns at 9pm on ITV 2 on Wednesday, 15 January.