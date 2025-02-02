Love Island star and baby daughter, 1, in crash with double-decker bus

Shaughna Phillips gives birth to first child in April last year (Instagram)

A Love Island star was in a crash with a double-decker bus in London while her one-year-old daughter was in the car.

Shaughna Phillips, 30, has revealed she was “involved in a minor crash” on Saturday night.

The reality star, who welcomed her first child Lucia last April, shared footage of a smashed bus windscreen on her Instagram story.

She wrote: “Could have been much worse, and with Lucia in the car which was the scariest part.“A bit sore today but I’ll take that any day. Always wear your seatbelt.”

The influencer, 28, featured on series 6 of the winter version of the hit ITV2 show which saw the contestants spend up to six weeks in a South African villa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phillips became a fan favourite after being dumped by fellow islander Callum Jones, 25, when he decided to form a couple with Molly Smith in the rival villa, Casa Amor.

During the re-coupling scene that followed, Phillips uttered the two words – “congrats, hun” – that caused her to become an internet sensation, with the phrase instantly trending on Twitter.

Phillips previously said the hardest part of becoming a reality TV star was being regularly asked questions about her appearance.

Originally working as a democratic services officer for Lambeth Council in south London, Phillips said she had always “focused on being the smartest person in the room”.

“When I walked into an office or meeting, no-one cared about what I looked like because it was about what you were about to say,” she previously told the PA news agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I always tried to be the smartest person in the room and suddenly overnight, no-one cared about what I wanted to say – no-one cared about my opinion.

“It was about what I was wearing, or if I have my make-up done today or have I had a new filler put in.”