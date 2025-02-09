Love Island star Jack Fincham reveals suicide attempt after spending £1m on 'drugs, booze and gambling'

Jack Fincham has revealed he attempted suicide after blowing £1 million on “drugs, booze, and gambling”.

The 32-year-old - who won Love Island in 2018 with Dani Dyer - said his addictions “destroyed everything” and he “feels like a failure”.

The reality star, who spent £40,000 in one day on online Blackjack, recalled his darkest moments during a country getaway with his Towie star girlfriend Chloe Brockett, 24, last year.

Fincham jumped off a hotel balcony after thinking he had “lost every penny” during a drink-fueled gambling spree.

“I feel like a failure, utterly mortified by the things I have done. I had the world at my feet and I screwed it up,” he told The Sun.

“Embarrassed just doesn't touch it. It is hideous. I cry when I think about how I've let people down. I have blown more than a million pounds thanks to drugs, booze and gambling.”

He attempted suicide during a country getaway with girlfriend Chloe Brockett last year (Instagram/Jack Fincham)

Fincham - who was jailed last month after his dog bit a jogger - attempted suicide while on a short break with Brockett in a West Midlands country hotel.

He recalled going on the TV and film database IMDB and feeling like he had “messed up his life” and “had nothing to show” after realising he had been on 30 TV shows.

The ITV star described the “horrible feeling” of losing 1 million followers on social media and, while spiralling with his thoughts, ordered "sambucas, prosecco, five vodkas at a time” and started gambling on his phone.

Brockett rushed to reception to tell staff to stop serving him drinks and asked them to call an ambulance as she was “scared he was going to kill himself”.

While she was downstairs, he considered throwing himself off the hotel balcony, thinking he had lost all of his money.

“We were in a hillside lodge and I jumped. If I’d have dived at a different angle, I may not be here today. That is scary,” he recalled.

Fincham survived the suicide attempt with a busted ankle that left him unable to walk for weeks.

Fincham with his Love Island star ex Dani Dyer (Jonathan Hordle/ITV/Rex)

He noted the harrowing similarities between the incident and Liam Payne’s death a short time later, saying: “It could have been me”.

One Direction star Payne died aged 31 in October after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Fincham has since overhauled his lifestyle and didn’t drink or consume drugs at New Year’s for the first time in his adult life.

The TV personality, who is now doing a degree in financial trading, has returned to selling stationary - the job he had before finding fame - after finding himself “worse off financially” than before Love Island.

Fincham was charged with driving under the influence in 2021.

In 2023, he was given a 36-month driving ban after being caught drug driving. Later that year, he opened up about his cocaine addiction for the first time.

He was arrested again in early 2024 for driving under the influence of drugs.

If you're struggling and need to talk, the Samaritans operate a free helpline open 24/7 on 116 123. Alternatively, you can email jo@samaritans.org or visit their site to find your local branch