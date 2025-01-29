Love Island star jailed after ‘out of control’ dog bit runner

Love Island winner Jack Fincham has been jailed for six weeks after his “dangerously out of control” dog bit a runner.

The reality TV star’s cane corso, called Elvis, was the subject of an order that stated that it should be muzzled and kept on a lead.

However, in June it was found to be out of control again in Grays, Essex.

Despite the runner, Robert Sudell, initially accepting an apology for the September 2022 bite in Swanley, Kent, charges were brought following the second incident.

Having admitted two counts of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog, with one of the incidents causing injury, he was jailed for six weeks at Southend magistrates’ court on Wednesday.

This was because the 2018 winner of the ITV2 show was serving a suspended sentence order at the time of the incident for an unrelated driving matter.

Jack Fincham won the 2018 season of Love Island - Joel Anderson

Erin Peck, prosecuting, said that Fincham was going to be cautioned and engage with a responsible dog ownership course after the dog bit Mr Sudell, who accepted an apology in 2022.

Addressing Fincham, Anne Wade, the presiding magistrate, said: “The dog was in a public place not abiding by the conditions to be muzzled and kept on a lead.”

Fincham was also ordered to pay £3,680 in total, including a £2,000 contribution to kennelling costs, a fine of £961 and £200 compensation to Mr Sudell.

Richard Cooper, defending, said Fincham “has no savings” but that he could pay in instalments of £400 per month.

Ms Wade made an order that the dog must be muzzled in public places, be kept on a lead and not be left alone with anyone under the age of 16.