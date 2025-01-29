Love Island star jailed after dog bit runner

Jack Fincham won the ITV reality contest Love Island in 2018 with partner Dani Dyer [PA Media]

Former Love Island winner Jack Fincham has been jailed after his dog bit a runner.

The 32-year-old's black cane corso attacked Robert Sudell in September 2022 in Swanley in Kent.

He was charged over a second incident where his dog was out of control in Grays in Essex in June.

Fincham, of Swanley, pleaded guilty to two counts of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog and was sentenced to six weeks in prison at Southend Magistrates' Court.

Fincham worked as a pen salesman, but won the popular ITV dating show in 2018 after coupling up with Dani Dyer.

The pair split up nine months after being crowned winners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prosecutor Erin Peck said Mr Sudell initially accepted an apology over the incident and Fincham was going to be cautioned and would engage in a responsible dog ownership course.

But he was instead charged after the second incident in Grays nearly two years later.

The defendant was ordered to pay £3,680 in total, including a £2,000 contribution to kennelling costs, a fine of £961 and £200 compensation to Mr Sudell.

Presiding magistrate Anne Wade said Fincham could pay in instalments starting at £400 per month.

She made an order that the dog must be muzzled in public places, be kept on a lead and not be left alone with anyone under the age of 16.

Fincham gave a thumbs up as he was led to the cells and a woman wept from the public gallery.