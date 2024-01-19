Love Island: All Stars airs result of first dramatic recoupling

ITV

Love Island: All Stars spoilers follow.

Love Island: All Stars has aired the result of the first dramatic recoupling of the series.

Following last night's cliffhanger, tonight's (January 19) episode picked up right where we left off – at a tense gathering around the firepit.

Newcomer Josh was the first to choose who he wanted to couple up with, revealing that he wanted to explore his decade-long connection with Georgia Harrison.

It was then the turn of the girls to decide who they wanted to share a bed with. Up first was Georgia Steele, who chose to couple up with Toby.

Kaz then put a spanner in the works by choosing Luis, who seemed set on Demi after the pair shared a kiss in last night's episode. Liberty confirmed her connection with Mitch by coupling up with him, despite his flirty chats with Demi.

Molly ended up choosing ex-boyfriend Callum, after previously revealing that she didn't feel a spark with Chris following their kiss. Hannah remained with Anton, whilst Demi was left to couple up with Chris.

The recoupling had its consequences, with things getting heated between Luis and Mitch – after Luis found out that Mitch had been "shit stirring".

"You know what you did there, Bruv," said Luis, with Mitch quipping back: "Behave Bro." The pair later cleared the air, with Luis saying: "Come here brother, sorry bro... I'm sorry man... I don't want any rift in here."

The following day, Georgia S was taken aback when Toby revealed that he wanted to get to know Molly. "I'm grateful for it to be honest, cause now I feel like my experience in here will be different," said Georgia during a heated conversation between the pair.

At night, the islanders rocked out at a pre-loved punk party. "Guys, I wanna raise a toast. Tonight could be shocking, so let's get this Villa rocking," toasted Georgia H, not knowing that her toast would actually ring true.

Anton soon received a text from series five islander Arabella Chi, inviting the boys to her afterparty on the Hideaway terrace. "I know Arabella. None of us are safe, absolutely not," said Georgia H.

Will the new arrival turn the boys' heads?

Love Island: All Stars airs nightly on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm, with Unseen Bits airing on Saturdays.





