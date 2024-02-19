When is the Love Island All Stars final 2024 and how to watch it

The Love Island: All Stars cast with host Maya Jama (ITV)

The phrase all good things must come to an end doesn’t always apply to Love Island — as contestants on the All Stars series have proved.

The ITV2 reality show has involved former contestants of the main show returning for another chance to find love over 36 days in South Africa.

The series is set to finish this week, with host Maya Jama crowning the winning couple.

Here is what you can expect as the finalists have their last stand… for now.

Love Island: All Stars ends on Monday, February 19 (PA Media)

When is the Love Island: All Stars final?

The series will finish on Monday, February 19.

It will conclude with a whopping feature-length episode from 9pm to 10.35pm. Get your popcorn ready.

This is the finale of what is the de facto 11th series of Love Island — which has lit up summers since it started in June 2015.

The show has been such a success for ITV that it has spawned spin-offs including Winter Love Island and Love Island Games.

The first Love Island: All Stars has drawn contestants from all of the previous episodes to potentially match up — and try to avoid being dumped.

Who is on Love Island: All Stars?

Twenty-five contestants entered the villa in Franschhoek, South Africa, on January 15 and only 10 have reached the final.

Twists and turns have involved contestants deciding who should boot each other off, as well as engaging with a public vote.

Here is the full list of those who have left and remain.

How to watch the Love Island: All Stars final

ITV2 has been broadcasting the series, so you can watch it live or on-demand on the ITVX catch-up service.

But, unlike the first episode, you will not find it on ITV1 — which is showing the drama Breathtaking.