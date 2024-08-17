‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 Reunion: Peacock Drops First Look Teaser Of Cast Special

Peacock has dropped the first-look Love Island USA Season 6 reunion teaser.

The cast of the dating reality series reunited to relive all the season-long drama from the villa and find out which couples are together and who have called it quits.

More from Deadline

“The most dramatic season of Love Island USA isn’t over yet,” host Ariana Madix says in the preview. “Your favorites are returning to spill it all.”

Serena Page, JaNa Craig, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Olivia Walker, and Sierra Sade Mills were among the Islanders in attendance. Other Islanders present included Rob Rausch, Aaron Evans, Kenny Rodriguez, Kordell Beckham, and Connor Newsum.

Peacock is set to premiere the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion on Monday, August 19, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Watch the teaser in the video below.

The tea is brewing besties! 🔥 Who will spill what? Find out during #LoveIslandUSA – The Reunion – Monday, Aug. 19 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT, only on @Peacock! pic.twitter.com/RmpF0cA9YV — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 17, 2024

RELATED: Caine Bacon Says He Was Dumped From The ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 Reunion On Peacock

One Islander who will not be at the reunion is Caine Bacon, who was dumped from the taping days before filming happened. The controversial contestant has been very vocal about his experience on the reality dating series, expressing his discontent on social media. Bacon said that he never wanted to be part of the show and was unhappy with the edit he got from his time in the villa.

RELATED: ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 Crowns Winners On Peacock

Bacon had been documenting his journey to the Big Apple ahead of the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion, and it was one of his videos that might have gotten him dumped. The former Islander made sensitive remarks that many viewers attribute to why he was “canceled” from the reunion special.

Other former Love Island USA cast members that were present at the reunion include Nicole Jacky, Coye Simmons, Nigel Okafor, Daniela N. Ortiz Rivera, Catherine Marshall, Hannah Elizabeth, Daia McGhee, Kassy Castillo, Kendall Washington, Harrison Luna, and Miguel Harichi.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.