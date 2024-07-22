‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 Reunion Special Set At Peacock

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains details of the Love Island USA Season 6 finale.

The winning couple of Love Island USA Season 6 has been crowned on Peacock, but the Islanders are not getting dumped from the island so quickly.

During the finale night, host Ariana Madix confirmed that the reality dating competition would have a reunion special set to be available on the streamer on August 19 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Viewers will have the opportunity to see their favorite Islanders one last time when they all come together to relive the drama from the season.

Spoiler Alert: The winners and finalists of Love Island USA Season 6 will be revealed after this.

America voted for their favorite couple and gave the win to Serena Page and Kordell Beckham. As a last test of love, the couple were given two envelopes, one containing the $100,000 cash prize and the other containing nothing. The Islander with the cash prize can keep the money for themselves or share it with their partner.

Kordell gave Serena the honor of picking first, and the envelope she picked didn’t have the cash prize. Odell Beckham Jr.’s little brother had the envelope with the cash prize and opted to split the money with Serena, each winning $50,000.

“Me and Serena have been through a whole lot,” Kordell said. “I couldn’t ask for a better experience than to be in this villa with her. It’s only right…. I’m going to split that dough.”

Leah Katen and Miguel Harichi placed second, JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez took third, and Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington took fourth.

