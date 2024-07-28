Love Island viewers pleased by returning Islanders as finalists are revealed

Love Island spoilers follow.



Love Island viewers were excited by the return of familiar faces, as one couple's fate was sealed.

Tonight's (July 28) episode aired the fallout from yesterday, when each pair had to decide on their least compatible couples. The Islanders struggled to face their friends after voting for them the night before.

"Even though friendships shouldn't come into it, in the back of your head you are sending home a friend," explained Jessy.

Later that day, Maya Jama entered the Villa to reveal exactly who each couple had voted for. Mimii and Josh, Jessy and Joey, Matilda and Sean, and Jess and Ayo were all at risk of being dumped.

The vulnerable couples stood awaiting their fate and were shocked to see the return of this year's dumped Islanders. "Your future on Love Island will be decided by some very familiar faces," Maya told them.

As the ex-Islanders strutted back into the Villa, viewers took to X/Twitter to share their joy. "Islanderssssssss Assemble #loveisland #LoveIslandUK" wrote one.

"Not them bringing back the old islanders to decide who is going home lmao that's insane #loveisland" said another. "Bringing in the old islanders is a great twist, didn't know I needed this #LoveIsland" added a third.

The former Islanders were asked to decide which vulnerable couple they considered the least compatible. Tensions rose as they explained who they wanted to dump, while the chosen Islanders defended their relationships.

After receiving the most votes, Jessy and Joey were dumped from the Island. "Wish Joey hadn't pissed so many people off who have come back to kick us out!" Jessy joked.

"Ahhh thank you so much to the dumped islanders that was amazing to watch #loveisland" one fan concluded.

Following his exit from the Villa, Joey shared: "Ultimately it is nice to walk out with someone who has meant a lot to me throughout my time on the show." Jessy added: "I couldn't be happier, I'm excited to see where it goes on the outside."

Which of the four remaining couples – Mimii and Josh, Matilda and Sean, Jess and Ayo or Nicole and Ciaran – will be crowned the winners in tomorrow night's live final?

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

