Love Island fans think they've found the series villain already

Love Island is only on day three, but viewers already think they know who the villain of the series is after a chaotic 24 hours in the villa.

Dancer Harriett Blackmore has managed to get on the wrong side of both Islanders and viewers with her controversial moves so far, leading to tears and arguments.

Wednesday's visit to the villa also featured the arrival of another bombshell, who looks like she could shake things up for at least one couple.

It might only be day three of Love Island summer 2024, but fans of the ITV2 dating show have already found their series villain in Harriett Blackmore.

The dancer from Brighton looked disappointed not to have been picked by Joey Essex in last night's episode, but she made sure she was centre of the drama with a series of controversial moves that left some of her fellow Islanders in tears.

Harriett pulled Joey for a chat - causing chaos. (ITV)

Harriett assured partner Ciaran Davies that she was interested in him after Joey picked Samantha Kenny instead, but was shocked when Ciaran took Nicole Samuel to the hideaway to get to know her better. A humiliated Harriett was left in tears, but she had a plan up her sleeve to save face.

Despite Samantha having comforted her over Ciaran's behaviour, the next day she told Samantha she planned to take Joey into the hideaway to make Ciaran jealous. Samantha warned her it looked petty and was clearly angry to see Harriett and Joey flirting. Meanwhile, Nicole was also crying over Harriett being annoyed with her.

But Harriett's plan seemed to have backfired as Ciaran, Joey, Samantha and the rest of the cast all agreed that it looked childish - while viewers accused her of being the series villain.

Samantha had comforted Harriett just the night before. (ITV)

One viewer commented on X: "Welp guess we’ve found our villain of the season. And wasn’t even from some clever editing, Harriet fully did it to herself."

Someone else predicted: "I’m telling you Harriett is about to enter her villain era" while another viewer added: "Harriet GO ON BE THE VILLAIN WE NEED"

One person wrote: "Harriet is defo the villain of this series LMAOOOO" and another commented: "Harriet is doing villain on day 3??"

Another Love Island fan added: "Thought Samantha was gonna be my villain but Harriett’s knocked it out the park."

One viewer wrote: "Harriett is such a villain! She’s annoying as well but I feel like she’s gonna give us so much drama lol"

What else happened on Love Island?

The blindfolded boys met the new bombshell. (ITV)

With the villa still reeling from Joey Essex arriving as the first bombshell and Sam Taylor's early exit, more shocks were in store for day three.

Uma Jammeh arrived as the first female bombshell of the series and wasted no time in shaking things up thanks to a brutal first challenge.

The boys were blindfolded and lined up while the girls were sent up to the terrace to watch Uma arrive and kiss each of the boys in turn - who had no idea there was a new Islander.

Uma then had to pick her favourite to take to the hideaway and chose Ayo Odukoya, leaving Mimii Ngulube looking devastated as she and Ayo had been discussing their feelings for each other earlier in the day.

