Love Island's Adam Collard and Laura Woods confirm engagement

Love Island star Adam Collard has confirmed his engagement with Laura Woods, with the pair announcing the news via social media.

The pair confirmed they were in a relationship back in October, before subsequently announcing in July that they were expecting their first child together.

The couple have now taken the next step in their relationship, with the duo announcing via Instagram that they had become engaged after Adam got on one knee on the beach during their holiday in Cornwall.

“And just like that… You make me happy @adamcollard,” wrote Laura in the caption, with the post including various photos of the special moment. “Thank you @carbisbayestate – the place we fell in love and now the place we got engaged, you made it so special. What a summer x.”

Adam, who appeared in the fourth and eighth seasons of Love Island replied to the post with a love heart emoji, whilst one follower congratulated the happy couple as they wrote: “Omggggg I am SO happy for you!!! Massive congratulations my lovely!!!! X x x.”

“This is amazing! I’m so so so happy for you!!” added a second follower, with a third referencing Adam’s upbringing in the North East of England as they commented: “So so many congratulations to you both. And here's an official welcome to the Geordie Nation.”

The news comes just over a year after Adam – who has also appeared on Celebs Go Dating – stated that he was ready to settle down, sharing: “Call me old-fashioned, but I do genuinely feel like there is someone I'll meet and be like, ‘Yeah, I'm done’. I do think that.

“Unfortunately, I haven't found that just yet. I've probably made a few mistakes, but I've had some cool experiences, and I think I have my life in order more than some people my age, but I think you have to make mistakes to learn.”

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

