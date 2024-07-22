Love Island's Adam Collard and partner Laura Woods expecting a baby

Love Island star Adam Collard and his partner, sports presenter Laura Woods, are expecting a child together.

The couple shared the happy news in a joint Instagram post. In the cute snap, they're holding an ultrasound scan confirming the pregnancy as their dog looks on.

"Hey, baby," the caption reads, along with a pink double heart emoji.

Adam recently posted a sweet birthday tribute to Laura, calling her a "rockstar".

The couple have been dating since last autumn, with Adam confirming the relationship in October 2023 in his Instagram Stories.

Laura is perhaps best known to TV audiences for her work on ITV's football programming – she anchored its coverage of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, and was part of the presenting team for the men's Euro 2024 tournament earlier this summer.

She also leads TNT Sports' coverage of the UEFA Champions League.



Speaking on his past streak of turbulent relationships, ex-Islander and Celebs Go Dating star Adam said last year that he was ready to settle down and believed in finding "the one".

"Call me old-fashioned, but I do genuinely feel like there is someone I'll meet and be like, 'Yeah, I'm done'. I do think that," he told MailOnline.

"I won't lie: I have had it before, but I was too young. I will hopefully get it again where I'm with someone and really want to be with them all the time and can be completely best friends.

"Unfortunately, I haven't found that just yet. I've probably made a few mistakes, but I've had some cool experiences, and I think I have my life in order more than some people my age, but I think you have to make mistakes to learn."

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

