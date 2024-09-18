Love Island's Amy Hart confirms she's married fiancé Sam Rason

Love Island star Amy Hart has confirmed that she and her fiancé Sam Rason have officially tied the knot.

The reality star, who appeared on the 2019 series of the ITV dating show, announced the happy news via Instagram, where she shared some sweet photos of herself and Sam with their young son Stanley in Spain.

Amy noted that they haven't had their wedding photos back yet, so the photos that she's shared are from a "chilled evening" spent with friends and family amid the celebrations.

"No wedding pictures yet so have our Friday night gallery!" she captioned the post. "A lovely chilled evening with our friends and family."

Related: Best streaming services in 2024

Last week, Amy confirmed that she, Sam and Stanley arrived in Spain for a "chilled" few days together before their 138 wedding guests arrived for four days of celebrations.

"The Calm Before The Storm. First days in Spain have been sooo chilled! We tried a new restaurant in La Cala (Cyrano) which was soooo nice!!" she wrote on Instagram.

"We never stay in and cook but we've stayed in the other three nights watching Emily in Paris and doing last min admin.

"Tomorrow our guests begin to descend, 138 coming over to Spain for a four day extravaganza!"

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Related: Love Island's Adam Collard and Laura Woods confirm engagement

Amy announced her engagement to Sam last September, sharing some photos of the proposal, which took place in a theatre.

"He said… hey, whatcha doin' the rest of your life?" she captioned the post. "Well and truly the biggest surprise ever.

"We are so happy (literally thought I was watching show rehearsals hence why I have no shoes on-Amz x)."

The couple welcomed Stanley, their first child together, in March 2023.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

Read more Love Island news on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like